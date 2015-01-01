पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बधाई:एनडीए की जीत पर दी जनता काे बधाई, बिहार चुनाव में मिली शानदार जीत केंद्र की जनोपयोगी योजनाओं का परिणाम : सांसद

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सांसद पीएन सिंह और विधायक राज सिन्हा ने बिहार में एनडीए की जीत पर दी जनता काे बधाई

बिहार में एनडीए काे मिली शानदार जीत पर सांसद पीएन सिंह, विधायक राज सिन्हा और पूर्व मेयर चंद्रशेखर अग्रवाल ने हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए इस जीत के लिए बिहार की जनता काे बधाई दी है। सांसद ने कहा कि बिहार का चुनाव परिणाम केंद्र की माेदी सरकार की जनोपयाेगी याेजनाओं की देन है। माेदी सरकार ने सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास की नीति पर काम कर रही है।

सभी समाज काे ध्यान में रख कर याेजनाएं तैयार कीं, जिनका लाभ भी लाेगाें काे मिल रहा है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि इस शानदार जीत के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और बिहार के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई देते हैं। विधायक राज सिन्हा ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने एक बार फिर जंगलराज और जातिवाद की राजनीति काे नकार दिया है। जनता के आशीर्वाद और प्यार से ही बिहार में फिर से एनडीए की सरकार बननेवाली है।

जनता और कार्यकर्ता काे बधाई- चंद्रशेखर अग्रवाल
पूर्व मेयर चंद्रशेखर अग्रवाल ने बिहार में मिली शानदार जीत के लिए बिहार की जनता और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं काे बधाई दी है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की नीतियां और कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत का ही परिणाम है कि बिहार में फिर एक बार एनडीए की सरकार बनी है। बिहार की जनता ने साफ कर दिया है कि अब उन्हें जंगलराज नहीं, बल्कि विकास चाहिए। जनता ने फिर एक बार सुशासन काे प्राथमिकता दी। बधाई देने वालाें में चंद्रशेखर सिंह,संजीव अग्रवाल,संजय झा,नितिन भट्ट,मानस प्रसून,मिल्टन पार्थसारथी, निर्मल प्रधान, ललन मिश्रा आदि शामिल थे।

झामुमो ने मनाया जीत का जश्न, बांटीं मिठाइयां
गोविंदपुर में दुमका उपचुनाव में झामुमो प्रत्याशी बसंत सोरेन और बेरमाे में कांग्रेस के अनूप सिंह की जीत पर झामुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को गाेविंदपुर में आतिशबाजी कर जश्न मनाया। पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मन्नू आलम ने कहा कि भाजपा का दुष्प्रचार भी जीत को रोक नहीं सका। बिहार के चुनाव परिणाम पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए आलम ने कहा कि वहां महागठबंधन को हराने व एनडीए को सत्ता तक पहुंचाने में ओवैसी ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

भाजयुमो ने भी जीत पर दी बिहार की जनता को बधाई

बिहार में एनडीए के शानदार प्रदर्शन और सत्ता में वापसी पर भाजपा ने बिहार की जनता काे बधाई दी है। भाजयुमाे के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष मुकेश पांडेय ने बिहार में पार्टी काे मिली शानदार जीत पर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस चुनाव परिणाम ने साफ कर दिया कि बिहार की जनता पर विकास के साथ चलना चाहती है। जाति और जंगलराज से बिहार की जनता का माेह भंग हाे चुका है। उन्हाेंने इस जीत के लिए एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं काे भी बधाई दी।

