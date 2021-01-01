पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Controversy In The Agricultural Market Chamber Of Commerce On The Issue Of Elections, The Patron Has Reported The Waiting On 18 February

विवाद:चुनाव के मुद्दे पर कृषि बाजार चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स में विवाद, संरक्षक ने 18 फरवरी काेे वाेटिंग की घाेषणा की है

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • यह भी कहा कि संगठन में संरक्षक का काम चुुनाव की तिथि की घाेषणा करना नहीं हाेेता

कृ़षि बाजार चैंबर ऑफ काॅमर्स मेंं चुुनाव के मुद्दे पर विवाद हो गया है। निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बिनाेद गुप्ता ने चुनाव की तिथि घोषित करने और बैठक में माैैजूद नहीं रहने के बावजूद उनके नाम का उपयाेेग किए जाने पर सवाल उठाया है। कहा हैै कि जिस बैठक में वे थे ही नहीं, उसमें साजिश के तहत उनकेे नाम का उपयाेेग किया गया। यह भी कहा कि संगठन में संरक्षक का काम चुुनाव की तिथि की घाेषणा करना नहीं हाेेता।

यह भी कहा कि यदि सभी सदस्य 18 फरवरी काेे चुुनाव चाहते हैं, तो वे तैैयार हैं, लेेकिन पूरी प्रक्रिया लाेकतांंत्रिक होनी चाहिए। गौरतलब है कि गुरुवार काे चैंबर की बैठक संरक्षक गुुलाब सिंह की अध्यक्षता में की गई थी। उसमें कृषि बाजार की दुुकानेें 11 बजे की बजाय एक बजे से खोलने, चैंंबर की वर्तमान कमेटी काे भंग कर वर्तमान अध्यक्ष काे चुुनाव हाेनेे तक कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बनाने और चुुनाव के लिए 18 फरवरी काेे वाेटिंग कराने की घाेषणा की गई।

