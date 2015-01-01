पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छानबीन:सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिखे अपराधी, चेहरे स्पष्ट नहीं, इस लूट में काेढ़ा गैंग के शामिल हाेने का संदेह पुलिस काे है

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • बाइक चलाने वाले ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था और पीछे बैठा अपराधी सफेद शर्ट पहने हुए

धैया की काेरंगा बस्ती में सफेक्स कंपनी के अकाउंटेंट से लूट के मामले की पड़ताल में पुलिस काे काेई ठाेस सुराग नहीं मिला है। रणधीर वर्मा चाैक से मेमकाे माेड़ तक विभिन्न जगहाें पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमराें के फुटेज की जांच के क्रम में श्रीराम वाटिक के कैमरे में अपराधियाें की तस्वीर नजर आई, लेकिन उसमें किसी के चेहरे स्पष्ट नहीं हैं।

बाइक चलाने वाले ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था और पीछे बैठा अपराधी सफेद शर्ट पहने हुए। फुटेज में अपराधियाें की बाइक का नंबर भी साफ नहीं दिखा रहा। इस लूट में काेढ़ा गैंग के शामिल हाेने का संदेह पुलिस काे है। इसके पहले धनसार थाना क्षेत्र के भूदा और बरवाअड्डा में छिनतई की वारदाताें काे भी इसी तरह अंजाम दिया गया था।

