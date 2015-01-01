पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवसर:दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस- दूसरे लकी ड्रॉ में हुई उपहारों की बारिश, जसीम ने जीता चांदी का सिक्का, साहेब काे मिला टाेस्टर

धनबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • श्रीलेदर्स से खरीदारी करने वाले जसीम अख्तर काे चांदी का सिक्का खुला

दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से 99 ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज और अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर 17 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक आयोजित द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव के दूसरे लकी ड्रॉ का आयोजन साेमवार को भास्कर कार्यालय में किया गया। जूही माेटर्स के डायरेक्टर प्रियेश सांवरिया, अपनी दुकान के एमडी सिद्धार्थ सिन्हा, क्रेडाे वर्ल्ड स्कूल के प्रतिनिधि रंजीत कुमार हलधर ने कूपन निकालकर भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन किया।

श्रीलेदर्स से खरीदारी करने वाले जसीम अख्तर काे चांदी का सिक्का, जावा माेटर्स से खरीदारी करने वाले साहेब लाल मुर्मू काे टाेस्टर, गाेल्डन माेटाे काॅप से खरीदारी करने वाले ललित कुमार वर्णवाल काे प्रेशर कूकर, सेनकाे गाेल्ड से खरीदारी करने वाले भारती गुप्ता काे नाॅन स्टिक तवा, गणगौर से खरीदारी करने वाली आशा अग्रवाल काे आयरन और 10 अन्य भाग्यशाली विजेताओं को केसराेल हासिल हुआ। इन सभी को जल्द भास्कर कार्यालय में आमंत्रित कर उपहार सौंप दिए जाएंगे।

