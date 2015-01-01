पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी व उप नगर आयुक्त का वेतन राेकने का आदेश, डीसी ने नगर आयुक्त को किया शो-कॉज

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ई-समाधान पाेर्टल पर माहभर में निगम से जुड़ीं 21 शिकायतें आईं, एक का भी निष्पादन नहीं हुआ

डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह ने ई-समाधान पाेर्टल में जनशिकायताें के निष्पादन में लापरवाही काे लेकर धनबाद नगर निगम के नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार काे शाेकाॅज किया है। वहीं उप नगर आयुक्त राजेश कुमार सिंह और कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी माे अनीश का वेतन राेकने का आदेश दिया है। डीसी ने बताया कि आम जनता की समस्या का सुलभ और त्वरित निष्पादन काे लेकर 11 नवंबर काे ई-समाधान पाेर्टल लांच किया गया था।

एक महीने की समीक्षा में निगम और एसपी कार्यालय का परफाॅर्मेंस सबसे खराब पाया गया है। ई-समाधान पाेर्टल पर जनशिकायताें के निष्पादन काे लेकर एक महीने की समयसीमा निर्धारित है। इसके बावजूद जनशिकायत निष्पादन में निगम की यह स्थिति घाेर लापरवाही काे दर्शाता है। इस मसले पर एसएसपी से भी बात हुई है।

जनशिकायतों के निष्पादन में लापरवाही पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

डीसी ने कहा कि आम जनता की समस्याओं के प्रति जाे विभाग लापरवाही बरतेगा, उसके प्रति कार्रवाई निश्चित है। माैके पर गाजीपुर में सीआरपीएफ में कार्यरत जवान ऋषि कुमार की आमाघाटा में 4.12 डिस्मिल जमीन संबंधित विवाद मामले काे ई-समाधान पाेर्टल पर ऑनलाइन अपलाेड कर दिखाया गया। डीसी ने कहा कि दाे साल से यह जवान सीओ कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहा है, लेकिन मामले का निष्पादन नहीं हाे रहा था। अब ई-समाधान पाेर्टल पर 31 जनवरी तक समस्या के निपटारा का समय दिया गया है।

राजस्वकर्मी व जमीन दलालों का चल रहा सिंडिकेट- डीसी

डीसी ने कहा कि जमीन संबंधित मामलों‌ में सीओ कार्यालय स्तर पर राजस्व कर्मचारी और जमीन दलालाें का सिंडिकेट चल रहा है। हाल के दिनाें में जमीन संबंधित मामलों में जांच में इसका पर्दाफाश हुआ है। इस सिंडिकेट काे ताेड़ने काे लेकर जिला प्रशासन बड़ी कार्रवाई कर रहा है। इसी कड़ी में 11 कर्मियाें पर प्रपत्र क गठन का आदेश दिया गया है। अन्य मामलाें में शाेकाॅज हुआ है।

