परीक्षा:साइकोलाॅजी व अन्य विषयों में 1 से 5 नंबर के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन ठीक से नहीं करने का आराेप लगाया

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने उनसे कहा कि विवि प्रशासन खुद से उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का दाेबारा मूल्यांकन नहीं करा सकता है

बीबीएमकेयू की ओर से यूजी सेमेस्टर 6 का रिजल्ट जारी होने के साथ ही उसका विरोध भी शुरू हो गया है। दसियाें छात्र-छात्राओं ने साेमवार काे साइकोलाॅजी, फिजिक्स के पेपर 13 में 1 से 5 अंक दिए जाने के विरोध में विवि मुख्यालय में प्रदर्शन किया। उन्हाेंने उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन ठीक से नहीं करने का आराेप लगाया। प्रदर्शनकारियाें ने कुलपति डाॅ अंजनी कुमार श्रीवास्तव और परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ सत्यजीत सिंह से मिलकर अपनी बातें रखीं और उन उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का फिर से मूल्यांकन कराने का आग्रह किया, जिनमें कम नंबर दिए गए हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने उनसे कहा कि विवि प्रशासन खुद से उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का दाेबारा मूल्यांकन नहीं करा सकता है। जिन्हें लगता है कि उन्हें कम नंबर मिले हैं, वे स्क्रूटनी के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पीजी में नामांकन के लिए 16 से 30 नवंबर तक होगा ऑनलाइन आवेदन

बीबीएमकेयू के पीजी डिपार्टमेंट और धनबाद तथा बोकारो के काॅलेजों में संचालित पीजी डिपार्टमेंट में सत्र 2020-22 में नामांकन के लिए छात्र-छात्राएं 16 से 30 नवंबर तक चांसलर पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। विवि ने यूजी सेमेस्टर 6 के सभी विषयों का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। 10 नवंबर तक सभी तरह के पेंडिंग रिजल्ट भी क्लियर करने का भराेसा परीक्षा विभाग ने दिया है। इसे देखते हुए विवि प्रशासन ने दिवाली की छुट्टी के बाद पीजी नामांकन के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। पहले 10 से आवेदन होने थे।

