घर वापस आने के दौरान हादसा:नदी को पार कर रहा एक शख्स पानी में डूबा, तलाश जारी

धनबादकुछ ही क्षण पहले
नदी में डूबे व्यक्ति की तलाश में जुटे लोग।
  • सप्ताह में दो-तीन दिन मछली पकड़ने आता था

महुदा थाना क्षेत्र में दामोदर नदी को पार करने के दौरान एक 40 साल का शख्स नदी में डूब गया। घटना शुक्रवार शाम की है। अंधेरा होने की वजह से उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला। शनिवार को सुबह से नदी में डूबे व्यक्ति की तलाश जारी है। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है।

तोपचांची प्रखंड के हरिहरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के केशलपुर (जत्रीटांड़ टोला) निवासी टींकू हांसदा शुक्रवार शाम कुंजी घाट में अपने दोस्त रामजीत हांसदा और 12 साल के पुत्र प्रकाश हांसदा के साथ नदी पार कर मछली पकड़ने आया था।

मछली पकड़ कर वापस जाने के क्रम में तीनों एक साथ नदी पार कर रहे थे। उसका पुत्र और दोस्त नदी पार कर। जबकि टींकू हांसदा पीछे रह गया और नदी के बीच में ही डूब गया। टींकू हांसदा बोकारो जिला के सेक्टर 11 में एक गैराज चलाता था। वह सप्ताह में दो-तीन दिन मछली पकड़ने आता था।

