पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड अस्पताल में समस्या:कैथलैब कोविड हॉस्पिटल में मरीजों को 3 दिनों से नहीं मिल रहा पेयजल

धनबाद39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीने का पानी नहीं रहने के कारण मरीज या तो बाहर से पानी मंगवा रहे हैं या अस्पताल का पानी पी रहे हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • पानी का टेंडर लेने वाली कंपनी को पिछले चार महीने से नहीं हुआ है भुगतान

एसएनएमएमसीएच कैथलैब में बने कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को तीन दिनों से पीने का पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। दरअसल अस्पताल में पीने का पानी सप्लाई कर रही एजेंसी ने चार माह का भुगतान बकाया रहने के कारण जलापूर्ति बंद कर दी है। ऐसे में न केवल अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज बल्कि कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। पीने का पानी नहीं रहने के कारण मरीज या तो बाहर से पानी मंगवा रहे हैं या अस्पताल का पानी पी रहे हैं।

पीने का पानी नहीं मिलने की शिकायत अस्पताल के नोडल अफसर डॉ यूके ओझा ने जिला प्रशासन से की है। उपायुक्त को पत्र लिख पीने के पानी की सप्लाई सुचारू करने का आग्रह किया है। बताते चलें कि अस्पताल में मरीज, कर्मचारियों के लिए खाना, पीने के पानी का इंतजाम जिला प्रशासन की ओर से किया गया है। सूत्रों की मानें तो जिस एजेंसी को पानी सप्लाई की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है, उसका एक बार भी भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। बकाया अधिक होने के बाद एजेंसी ने पानी की सप्लाई बंद कर दी।

पीने के पानी की समस्या थी। समाधान के लिए पत्र लिखा गया है। बुधवार से पानी की सप्लाई प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। डॉ. यूके ओझा, नोडल अफसर, एसएनएमएमसीएच कैथलैब कोविड अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 225 और रिपब्लिकंस को 213 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स; ट्रम्प की फ्लोरिडा में जीत तय, एरिजोना में बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें