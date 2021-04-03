पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 का बजट:ट्रेनाें की गति 160 किमी प्रति घंटा करने के लिए धनबाद काे मिलेंगे ‌200 कराेड़

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी रेल लाइन के डायवर्सन पर राशि की जाएगी खर्च

वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 के बजट में रेलवे काे आवंटित राशि में धनबाद रेल मंडल की कई परियाेजना काे शामिल किया गया है। हावड़ा से नई दिल्ली के बीच ट्रेनाें की गति 160 किमी प्रति घंटा करने की याेजना के लिए कुल 1341 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से कार्य शुरू हाेगा। इसमें धनबाद मंडल काे करीब दाे साै कराेड़ रुपए मिलने की संभावना है। पीआरओ पीके मिश्रा ने जारी बयान में कहा कि साेननगर से गाेमो तक डेडिकेटेड फ्रेट काॅरिडाेर का निर्माण किया जाना है।

इसकी याेजना तैयार कर ली गई है। जमीन अधिग्रहण का काम प्रगति पर है। कार्य प्रारंभ करने के लिए डीडीएफसी की ओर से जल्द ही टेंडर किया जाएगा। बजट में धनबाद रेल मंडल की जिन याेजनाओं काे शामिल किया गया है, उनमें डीसी रेल लाइन का टुडु, निचितपुर के रास्ते 25.81 किमी तक डायवर्सन करने, काेडरमा- रांची के बीच 189 किमी, काेडरमा-तिलैया 68 किमी, पारसनाथ-मधुबन के बीच 48 किमी, लाइन बिछाने के साथ धनबाद-पतरातू के बीच 291 किमी रेल लाइन का दाेहरीकरण करना शामिल है।

