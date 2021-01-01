पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  Dhanbad Traffic Police Will Be Hi tech Now Not Out Of The Fire, The Amount Of Alkehal Will Be Known By Speaking In Front Of Tester

ब्रेथ अल्काेहल टेस्टर:धनबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस होगा हाईटेक- अब फूंक से नहीं, टेस्टर के सामने बाेलते ही पता चल जाएगा अल्काेहल की मात्रा

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • वाहन जांच के लिए मिलेगा नया गैजेट
  • अल्काेहल टेस्टर के सामने बालते ही अल्काेहल की मात्रा का पता चल जाएगा

शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालाें की जांच के दाैरान अब ब्रेथ एनालाइजर में फूंक मारने की जरूरत नहीं हाेगी। धनबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस काे जल्द ही नया ब्रेथ अल्काेहल टेस्टर मिलेगा। नए डिवाइस के सामने बाेलते ही शरीर में अल्काेहल की मात्रा का पता चल जाएगा। ऐसे ही कई तरह के गैजेट ट्रैफिक पुलिस काे मिलने वाले हैं।

हाल ही में रांची में आईजी अभियान की बैठक हुई थी। जिसमें ट्रैफिक डीएसपी राजेश कुमार भी शामिल थे। इसमें उक्त डिवाइस काे खरीदने की बता कहीं गई। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी ने धनबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस के लिए नया ब्रेथ एनालाइजर, स्पीड गन व बाॅडी कैमरे की आवश्यकता बताया। इस पर सहमति भी बन गई।

इस तरह इस्तेमाल किए जाएंगे गैजेट

ब्रेथ अल्काेहल टेस्टर

​​​​​​​वर्तमान में ब्रेथ एनालाइजर मशीन से शराब पीने की जांच हाेती थी। पाइप डालकर फूंक मारने पर अल्काेहल की मात्रा का पता चलता था। लेकिन अल्काेहल टेस्टर के सामने बालते ही अल्काेहल की मात्रा का पता चल जाएगा।

स्पीड गन

निर्धारित गति सीमा से अधिक रफ्तार में चलने वाले वाहनाें की जांच के लिए इंटर सेप्टर वाहन से जांच की जाती है। अब स्पीड गन से ही इसकी जांच की जा सकती है। इसके लिए वाहन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

बाॅडी कैमरा

ड्यूटी के दाैरान ट्रैफिक जवानाें के वर्दी में बाॅडी कैमरा लगा रहेगा। ड्यूटी के समय कैमरा ऑन रहेगा। उक्त कैमरे काे वरीय अधिकारी अपने माेबाइल पर देख सकेंगे। बाॅडी कैमरा से माैके पर हाेने वाली घटनाओं पर भी नजर रखा जा सकेगा।

