धनतेरस दो दिन:विभिन्न पंचांगों में तिथि गणना काे लेकर ज्योतिषियों में मतभेद, कुछ ने कहा-12 को मनाएं, लेकिन ज्यादातर बोले-13 को ही श्रेष्ठ

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी हैै। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। । हालांकि अधिकतर पंडित 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाना ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी 13(शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। वहीं, कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी और प्रदोष काल में नहीं रहेगी। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित है।

12 को मनाने के पीछे तर्क...

12 को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6:18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को मनाना उचित।

13 को मनाने के पीछे तर्क...

  • 12 को रात 9:30 तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। 9:31 से त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ होगी, जो 13 को 5:59 तक रहेगी। इस दिन प्रदोष काल शाम 5:33 से रात 7:57 तक रहेगा। इसलिए 13 को धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।
  • 12 को धन तेरस मनाई गई तो फिर 13 को नरक चतुर्दशी कैसे मनाई जाएगी। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि रहेगी, जो शाम 5:59 तक रहेगी।
  • धनतेरस गणेश, लक्ष्मी व कुबेर पूजा का दिन होता है। 13 को सूर्यास्त 5:34 बजे होगा। इसके बाद 2 घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रदोषकाल रहेगा। प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी इसी दिन मनाई जाएगी।
  • भगवान धनवन्तरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयाेदशी तिथि है, इसलिए इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। शाम 5:29 से 6 बजे तक पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेगा।
  • 12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी तिथि रात 9:31 बजे प्रारंभ होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5:59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस कारण प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी 13 नवंबर को रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी प्रारंभ होगी जो 14 नवंबर को सुबह मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। इसके बाद दोपहर 2:20 बजे अमावस्या तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी, इसलिए इसी दिन दीपावली मनाई जाएगी।
