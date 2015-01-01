पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉपिंग:न्यू चेतन ऑरनामेंट्स में 10 ग्राम साेने के आभूषण की खरीद पर ‌3.5 हजार की छूट, ऑफर तीन दिन 11 से 13 नवंबर तक के लिए है

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • चांदी के आभूषणाें के मेकिंग चार्ज पर 30 प्रतिशत, ग्रहरत्नाें पर 30 प्रतिशत की भारी छूट,

बैंकमाेड़ व गाेविंदपुर स्थित न्यू चेतन ऑरनामेंट्स ने मंगलवार काे धमाका ऑफर की घाेषणा की। संचालक चेतन गाेयनका, आयुष गाेयनका ने बताया कि इस ऑफर के तहत 22 कैरेट हाॅलमार्क साेने के आभूषण का मूल्य 49900 से घटाकर 46400 किया गया है। प्रतिष्ठान से 10 ग्राम हाॅलमार्क साेने के आभूषण की खरीदारी पर 3.5 हजार रुपए की छूट मिलेगी। बताया कि डायमंड ज्वेलरी की खरीद पर मेकिंग चार्ज में 100 प्रतिशत तक की छूट, साथ ही खरीदारी पर विशेष उपहार दिए जाएंगे। चांदी के आभूषणाें के मेकिंग चार्ज पर 30 प्रतिशत, ग्रहरत्नाें पर 30 प्रतिशत की भारी छूट दी जा रही है।

बताया कि शादी की खरीदारी या बुकिंग कराने पर विशेष छूट व उपहार दिए जाएंगे। ऑफर तीन दिन 11 से 13 नवंबर तक के लिए है। बताया कि साेने के आभूषणाें की बुकिंग भी एडवांस पेमेंट देकर कर सकते हैं। संचालकाें ने दावा किया कि प्रतिष्ठान में ग्राहकाें काे 22 कैरेट हाॅलमार्क शुद्ध साेने के आभूषण उपलब्ध कराता है जाे पूरे देश में इसकी पूरी कीमत दिलाता है। बताया कि प्रतिष्ठान में डी-डमास, साेलीटेयर, रितुबेकरी, इटालियन जी, विक्टाेरिया, कुंदन पाेलकी आदि कंपनियाें के आकर्षक गहने उपलब्ध हैं।

