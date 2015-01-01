पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार ने जारी किया गाइडलाइन, शीतलहर के प्रभाव को लेकर नाइट शेल्टर्स में समुचित व्यवस्था करें- डीसी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • शीतलहर से बचाव के लिए जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार ने जारी किया गाइडलाइन

बढ़ती ठंड व शीतलहर काे देखते हुए जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष सह डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह ने डीआरएम, डीडीसी, सिविल सर्जन सहित अन्य अधिकारियाें को बचाव काे लेकर जरूरी उपाय करने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि शहर के विभिन्न नाइट शेल्टर्स काे चिह्नित कर ठंड से बचाव काे लेकर समुचित व्यवस्था करें। उन्हाेंने अस्थाई नाइट शेल्टर्स की भी व्यवस्था करने का आदेश दिया ताकि बाहर से आने वाले लाेग ठहर सकें। स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे सभी अस्पतालों में प्रभावित लोगों की समुचित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। अस्पतालों को अलर्ट मोड पर रहने तथा कर्मचारियों व पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ को शीतलहर के प्रभाव से संबंधित प्रशिक्षण देने काे निर्देश दिया गया।

डायवर्जन के 500 मीटर पहले डिस्प्ले बाेर्ड लगाने का आदेश

डीसी ने शीतलहर काे देखते हुए सुरक्षित यात्रा काे लेकर एनएच और आरसडी विभाग काे विशेष सावधानी बरतने का आदेश दिया है। डायवर्जन के 500 मीटर पहले डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाने, मजदूरों को उनके कार्यस्थल पर छावनी की व्यवस्था करने, मजदूरों की कार्यविधि सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जब तक कोहरा छाया रहे तब तक सभी सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट को चालू रखने, प्रमुख अस्पताल व संस्थान की विद्युत आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने तथा बस स्टॉप पर भी छावनी की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया है।

सभी सीओ अपने क्षेत्र में अलाव की व्यवस्था करें

जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार सह उपायुक्त उमा शंकर सिंह ने जिले के सभी अंचलाधिकारी काे अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में अलाव जलाने का निर्देश दिया है। जिससे शीतलहर में लाेगाें काे बचाव संभव हाे पाए। डीसी ने कहा कि जिले के सभी सीओ को अपने क्षेत्र में 48 घंटे के अंदर महत्वपूर्ण स्थान और चाैक-चाैराहाें पर अलाव की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने कहा की जिले में बढ़ती ठंड और शीतलहर को देखते हुए अलाव की शीघ्र व्यवस्था की जाए।

