समस्या:बकाया के कारण एजेंसी ने बंद की सप्लाई, कैथलैब काेविड हॉस्पिटल में मरीजाें काे 3 दिनों से नहीं मिल रहा पेयजल

  • पीने का पानी नहीं रहने के कारण मरीज या ताे बाहर से पानी मंगवा रहे हैं या अस्पताल का पानी पी रहे हैं

एसएनएमएमसीएच कैथलैब में बने काेविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजाें काे तीन दिनाें से पीने का पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। दरअसल अस्पताल में पीने का पानी सप्लाई कर रही एजेंसी ने चार माह का भुगतान बकाया रहने के कारण जलापूर्ति बंद कर दी है। ऐसे में न केवल अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज बल्कि कार्यरत कर्मचारियाें काे भी परेशानी हाे रही है। पीने का पानी नहीं रहने के कारण मरीज या ताे बाहर से पानी मंगवा रहे हैं या अस्पताल का पानी पी रहे हैं।

पीने का पानी नहीं मिलने की शिकायत अस्पताल के नाेडल अफसर डाॅ यूके ओझा ने जिला प्रशासन से की है। उपायुक्त काे पत्र लिख पीने के पानी की सप्लाई सुचारू करने का आग्रह किया है। बताते चलें कि अस्पताल में मरीज, कर्मचारियाें के लिए खाना, पीने के पानी का इंतजाम जिला प्रशासन की ओर से किया गया है। सूत्राें की मानें ताे जिस एजेंसी काे पानी सप्लाई की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है, उसका एक बार भी भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। बकाया अधिक हाेने के बाद एजेंसी ने पानी की सप्लाई बंद कर दी।

पीने के पानी की समस्या थी। समाधान के लिए पत्र लिखा गया है। बुधवार से पानी की सप्लाई प्रारंभ हाे जाएगी।
डाॅ यूके ओझा, नाेडल अफसर, एसएनएमएमसीएच कैथलैब काेविड अस्पताल

