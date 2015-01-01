पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:काेहरे के कारण 19 दिसंबर से 30 जनवरी तक दुर्गियाना एक्सप्रेस रद्द, किसान आंदोलन की वजह से 15 को अंबाला तक ही जाएगी दुर्गियाना

धनबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • वापसी में 17 दिसंबर भी इस ट्रेन को अंबाला से कोलकाता के बीच चलाया जाएगा

घने कोहरे काे देखते हुए रेलवे ने 19 दिसंबर से कोलकाता-अमृतसर दुर्गियाना एक्सप्रेस काे रद्द कर दिया है। वापसी में एक फरवरी तक अमृतसर से ट्रेन नहीं चलेगी। इस ट्रेन के नहीं चलने से हरियाणा और पंजाब के यात्रियों की परेशानी काफी बढ़ जाएगी। वहीं किसान आंदोलन की वजह से 15 दिसंबर को काेलकाता से खुलकर कोलकाता-अमृतसर दुर्गियाना एक्सप्रेस एक बार फिर अंबाला तक ही जाएगी। वापसी में 17 दिसंबर भी इस ट्रेन को अंबाला से कोलकाता के बीच चलाया जाएगा।

धनबाद-आसनसोल पैसेंजर शुरू, गया व वाराणसी पैसेंजर भी चलेंगी
धनबाद से आसनसोल के बीच चलने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेन मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई है। वहीं आसनसोल से गया और आसनसोल से वाराणसी के बीच चलने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को भी स्पेशल बनाकर चलाने की तैयारी चल है।

इन तिथियों में रद्द रहेगी दुर्गियाना...

  • अप- कोलकाता-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस- 19, 22, 26 व 29 दिसंबर, 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 और 30 जनवरी।
  • डाउन- अमृतसर-कोलकाता एक्सप्रेस- 21, 24, 28 व 31 दिसंबर, 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28 जनवरी और 1 फरवरी।
