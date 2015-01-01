पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • ECL Worker Was Beaten By A Car Collision While Crossing The Road In Nirsa, Worker On The Back Of Bike And Three Women Of Same Family Injured In Car

हादसा:निरसा में सड़क पार करते समय कार की टक्कर से ईसीएलकर्मी की माैत, बाइक पर पीछे बैठे काेयलाकर्मी अाैर कार में सवार एक ही परिवार की तीन महिलाएं जख्मी

निरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाथबाड़ी में हुआ हादसा, मृतक के बेटे काे अनुकंपा के अाधार पर ईसीएल में मिला नियाेजन

निरसा थाना क्षेत्र के हाथबाड़ी में साेमवार की दाेपहर जीटी राेड काे पार करते समय तेज रफ्तार कार की चपेट में आ जाने से बाइकसवार ईसीएल कर्मी नरेंद्र कुमार चक्रवर्ती (58) की माैत हाे गई। वे निरसा के हरियाजाम कॉलोनी के रहनेवाले थे। उनके साथ बाइक पर सवार सहकर्मी काजी नजरुल इस्लाम हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए एसएनएमएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, बाइक काे धक्का मारने के बाद अनियंत्रित कर सड़क से उतरकर 5 फीट नीचे झाड़ियों में जाकर फंस गई। स्थानीय लोगाें और पुलिस ने कार पर सवार लाेगाें काे निकाला और इलाज के लिए निरसा पीएचसी पहुंचाया।

नरेंद्र तीन भाइयाें में सबसे छाेटे थे। बड़े भाई निपेन की पहले ही माैत हाे चुकी है। मंझले भाई नरेन चक्रवर्ती हाल ही में ईसीएल से रिटायर हुए हैं। नरेंद्र के घर में पत्नी माना चक्रवर्ती और बेटा सोमनाथ चक्रवर्ती हैं। परिजनाें का राे-राेकर बुरा हाल है। पूर्व विधायक अरुप चटर्जी के नेतृत्व में संयुक्त मोर्चा के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने ईसीएल प्रबंधन के साथ बात कर देर रात नरेंद्र के बेटे काे अनुकंपा के आधार पर नियोजन दिलवाया।

कार की टक्कर से उछलकर दूर जा गिरे दाेनाें बाइक सवार

नरेंद्र कुमार चक्रवर्ती हरियाजाम कोलियरी के कुहूका गांव स्थित वीटी पंप के इंचार्ज थे। दाेपहर में वे बाइक (जेएच 10 एएच 7050) से काजी नजरुल के साथ हरियाजाम कोलियरी के केवी सेक्शन के लिए निकले थे। हाथबाड़ी में जीटी राेड की एक लेन पार करने के बाद जैसे ही दूसरी लेन में पहुंचे, धनबाद की तरफ से अा रही कार (डब्ल्यूबी 40 एएन 8413) ने बाइक काे जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। दाेनाें बाइकसवार उछलकर दूर जा गिरे। नरेंद्र की वहीं मौत हो गई और नजरुल जख्मी हाे गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें