तबादला:निरसा में ईसीएल की बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप 31 दिसंबर से होगी बंद, सभी 87 कर्मचारियों का बंगाल तबादला

  • निरसा में ओम बोस्को के बाद फिर एक फैक्ट्री बंद
  • वर्कश़ॉप के नीचे 2.5 मिलियन टन कोल भंडार
  • ईसीएल मुख्यालय ने जारी किया पत्र, 17 ठेकेदारों के अधीन काम कर रहे 6 सौ से अधिक मजदूर होंगे बेरोजगार

निरसा के मुगमा स्थित ओम बोस्को के बाद अब ईसीएल की निरसा सिंदरी स्थित बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप सिंदरी भी बंद होने की कगार पर है। शनिवार को ईसीएल मुख्यालय ने पत्र जारी कर वर्कशॉप में कार्यरत सभी कर्मियों का 1 जनवरी 2021 से पश्चिम बंगाल के उखरा, जामुरिया एवं सोधपुर एरिया में स्थानांतरित करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया। वर्तमान में वर्कशॉप में छोड़ 87 ईसीएलकर्मी कार्यरत हैं।

वही वर्कशॉप में पांच ठेकेदारों के अधीन एक सौ से अधिक मजदूर काम करते हैं। दूसरी तरफ सिविल विभाग में 12 ठेकेदार के अधीन 500 से अधिक मजदूर सीधे तौर पर काम कर रहे हैं। ईसीएल के ताजे फैसले से जहां 86 कर्मियों का बंगाल स्थानांतरण हो जाएगा, वहीं ठेकेदारों के अधीन काम कर रहे मजदूर 1 जनवरी से बेरोजगार हो जाएंगे। इधर, वर्कशॉप के पीएम संजय सोरेन सिंह का कहना है कि वे कुछ कहने के लिए अधिकृत नहीं हैं। ईसीएल मुख्यालय से बात कर लें।

70 साल पुरानी फैक्ट्री का 1987 में ईसीएल ने किया था अधिग्रहण

1950 में उद्योगपति करमचंद थापर ने निरसा के सिंदरी बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप की स्थापना की थी। 30 वर्ष बाद कंपनी को हो रहे नुकसान पर थापर ने 1980 में फैक्ट्री को बंद कर दिया था। ईसीएल ने वर्ष 1987 में बंद बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप को अपने अधीन लेते हुए उसका सरकारीकरण किया था।

खुसरी ओपेनकास्ट खोलने के लिए बंद की जा रही वर्कशॉप

कोयला निकालने के लिए ईसीएल प्रबंधन ने खुसरी में फिर खदान खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। वर्तमान समय में बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप के नीचे लगभग 2.5 मिलियन टन कोयले का भंडार मौजूद है। जानकारों का कहना है कि खुसरी ओपेनकास्ट खोलने के लिए ही बराकर वर्कशॉप को बंद किया जा रहा है।

यहां बनते हैं खदानों में प्रयुक्त पार्ट्स

बराकर इंजीनियरिंग फाउंड्री वर्कशॉप में भूमिगत खदान में इस्तेमाल होने वाले सभी मशीनरी पार्ट्स का निर्माता के रूप में जानी जाती है। भूमिगत खदान में इस्तेमाल होने वाली ट्रॉली की पुल्ली से लेकर एसडीएल मशीन की बेयरिंग तक का निर्माण इस फैक्ट्री में होता है।

बंगाल कीे सोधपुर वर्कशॉप में होगा मर्ज

ईसीएल मुख्यालय ने पत्र में कहा कि वर्कशॉप का बंगाल के सोधपुर स्थित वर्कशॉप में मर्ज किया जाएगा। ईसीएलकर्मी इसी आधार पर स्थानांतरित किए जा रहे हैं।

