त्योहार:ईद-उल-मिलादुन्नबी आज, जुलूस पर रोक, कोरोना काल के चलते लाेगाें से की गई सादगी से त्याेहार मनाने की अपील

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • इस्लामिक कैलेंडर के तीसरे महीने रबी-अल-अव्वल की 12वीं तारीख को मीलाद उन नबी मनाया जाता है

इस्लामिक कैलेंडर के तीसरे महीने रबी-अल-अव्वल की 12वीं तारीख व अंग्रेजी कैलेंडर के अनुसार 30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार काे ईद-उल- मिलादुन्नबी मनाया जाएगा। हालांकि काेराेनाकाल की वजह से इस साल शहर में किसी तरह का काेई जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा। इस साल काेविड-19 काे देखते हुए विभिन्न मुस्लिम संगठनाें ने सादगी के साथ त्याेहार मनाने की अपील लाेगाें से की है। माना जाता है इस दिन मक्का शहर में 571 ईसवी में पैगम्बर हजरत मुहम्मद साहब का जन्म हुआ था। इसी की याद में ईद मिलादुन्नबी का पर्व मनाया जाता है।

साल भर में 3 ईद : ईद अरबी शब्द है। उर्दू व फारसी में भी इसका उपयोग होता है। ईद का हिन्दी अर्थ पर्व या त्योहार है। अरबी, उर्दू और फारसी में भी ईद का अर्थ खुशी या हर्षोल्लास होता है। मुस्लिम धर्म यानी इस्लामी कैलेंडर के अनुसार साल में 3 ईद मनाई जाती हैं। पहली ईद उल-फ़ितर जो कि रमजान के रोजों के बाद शव्वाल महीने की पहली तारीख को मनाई जाती है। इसे मीठी ईद भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन खीर बनाई जाती है और खुशी मनाते हुए सबको खिलाई भी जाती है। इसके बाद इस्लामी कैलेंडर के आखरी महीने की दसवीं तारीख को ईद-उल-अज़हा मनाया जाता है। इसे बक़र-ईद भी कहा जाता है, इसी दिन हज भी अदा किया जाता है। वहीं इस्लामिक कैलेंडर के तीसरे महीने रबी-अल-अव्वल की 12वीं तारीख को मीलाद उन नबी मनाया जाता है।

ऐसे मनाया जाता है पर्व
इस दिन पैगंबर मोहम्मद हजरत साहब द्वारा दी गई सीख को पढ़ा जाता है और उन्हें याद किया जाता है। मोहम्मद हजरत साहब के द्वारा किए गए सभी अच्छे कामों को याद किया जाता है। बच्चों को पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब के बारे में तालीम दी जाती है। ईद मिलाद उन नबी पर रात भर प्रार्थनाएं चलती हैं।

