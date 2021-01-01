पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Encroachment Campaign Carried Out By Railway At Old Station Colony In Purana Bazaar; 50 Shops Demolished; Exercise For Making Mal And Colony Started

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण अभियान:रेलवे ने पुराना बाजार के ओल्ड स्टेशन कॉलोनी में चलाया अतिक्रमण अभियान, 50 दुकानें ध्वस्त; माॅल व काॅलाेनी बनाने की कवायद शुरू

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे लैंड डेवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी कराएगी निर्माण
  • रेलवे की ओर से आरएलडीए को ओल्ड स्टेशन में 2.31 लाख वर्ग मीटर जमीन उपलब्ध कराया गया

पुराना स्टेशन कॉलोनी में बनने वाले रेलवे के मॉल व कर्मचारियों के लिए आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस कॉलोनी की तैयारियां रेलवे ने शुरू कर दी है। मॉल व बहुमंजिली कर्मचारी आवास का निर्माण आरएलडीए यानी रेलवे लैंड डेवलपमेंट ऑथोरिटी कराएगी। निर्माण कार्य काे लेकर मंगलवार को रेलवे ने ओल्ड स्टेशन कॉलोनी मेन रोड पर फुटपाथ दुकानों को हटाया। कोचिंग डिपो के बाहर व उसके आसपास की लगभग 50 दुकानें हटा दी गईं।

अतिक्रमण मुक्त जमीन पर रेलवे डबल लेन का निर्माण कराएगी। इस सड़क के डबल लेन हो जाने से हीरापुर से बरमसिया व गजुआटांड़ होकर स्टेशन तक पहुंचना आसान होगा। रेलवे की ओर से आरएलडीए को ओल्ड स्टेशन में 2.31 लाख वर्ग मीटर जमीन उपलब्ध कराया गया है। रेलवे की जमीन पर मॉल निर्माण कराने के साथ 514 रेल आवास का निर्माण भी कराएगी। रेल आवास फ्लैट जैसे बनेंगे। जिनमें सभी सुविधाएं मौजूद रहेंगी। इसे स्मार्ट कॉलोनी के तौर पर विकसित किया जाएगा।। कर्मचारियों के साथ-साथ आसपास के लोग भी मॉल में शॉपिंग कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser