जलस्तर घटने का इंतजार:90 घंटे बाद भी लापता दाेनाें कर्मियाें का सुराग नहीं 3.3 किलोमीटर लंबी खदान में सिलिंग तक भरा पानी

निरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईसीएल की खुदिया क्वारडीह खदान में चाैथे दिन भी जारी रहा रेस्क्यू
  • जलमग्न खदान से पानी निकालने के लिए शुक्रवार को 220 एचपी का हेवी मोटर अंदर भेजा गया

90 घंटे गुजर जाने के बाद भी ईसीएल के मुगमा क्षेत्र की खुदिया क्वारडीह की जलमग्न एमएस सिम में लापता दाे कर्मियाें का कुछ पता नहीं चला है। प्रबंधन खदान से पानी निकालने का दावा कर रहा है, लेकिन जलस्तर में कमी नहीं दिख रही। कटक से आए नेवी से रिटायर्ड गाेताखाराें ने गुरुवार की देर रात भी 3 घंटाें तक पानी अंदर कर्मियाें काे ढूंढ़ने की काेशिश की, लेकिन सफल न हुए। रेस्क्यू टीम का कहना है कि वे अपना प्रयास जारी रखे हुए हैं, लेकिन पानी का स्तर घटने के बाद ही दाेनाें काे खाेजना संभव हाे सकेगा।

गाैरतलब है कि खुदिया क्वारडीह सेक्शन के बंद एमएस सिम में पहले से भरे पानी काे निकालने के लिए 4 कर्मी साेमवार काे नाइट ड्यूटी में उतरे थे। उसी बीच मंगलवार तड़के अचानक सिम में पानी का एक बवंडर-सा आया। दाे कर्मी ताे किसी तरह बाहर आ गए, लेकिन हाॅलेज ऑपरेटर मानिक बाउरी और पंप ऑपरेटर बसिया मांझी लापता हाे गए।

खदान में भेजा गया 220 एचपी का माेटर पंप...

जलमग्न खदान से पानी निकालने के लिए शुक्रवार को 220 एचपी का हेवी मोटर अंदर भेजा गया। इंस्टाॅलेशन में परेशानी आ रही है। उससे पानी की निकासी के लिए सेंट्रल पूल में बोर होल बनाया जा रहा है। प्रबंधन का दावा है कि शनिवार तड़के इस पंप से निकासी शुरू हाे जाएगी। यह पंप 1000 जीपीएम (गैलन प्रति मिनट) की दर से पानी निकालने में सक्षम है।

कोयला मंत्रालय व कोल इंडिया को हर 2 घंटे पर भेजी जा रही बचाव कार्य की रिपोर्ट

एमएस सिम की कुल लंबाई 3.3 किमी है। जाे दाे कर्मी लापता हुए हैं, वे सतह से 3 किमी दूर 48 नंबर पिलर के पास थे। बीएम इनक्लाइन के 38 नंबर पिलर, एमएस सिम के 38 नंबर पिलर पर रेस्क्यू सेंटर और 43 नंबर पिलर पर सेंटर रूम बनाया गया है। वहां से कंट्रोल रूम में अपडेट भेजे जा रहे हैं। अभी पिलर संख्या 48 के पास सिलिंग तक पानी भरा है। काेयला मंत्रालय और काेल इंडिया ने खुदिया क्वारडीह खदान में लापता दोनों कर्मियों की तलाश के बारे में किए जा रहे प्रयासाें की रिपाेर्ट ईसीएल से मांगी है। उन्हें और जिला प्रशासन को 2-2 घंटे पर रिपाेर्ट भेजी जा रही है।

अब लंबा हो रहा इंतजार

पंप ऑपरेटर बसिया मांझी की पत्नी सबीनी मंझियाइन बेटी और ग्रामीणों के साथ 4 दिनाें से खदान के मुहाने पर डटी हुई हैं। दाेहरा रही हैं कि पति जिस तरह ड्यूटी पर गए थे, उसी तरह ईश्वर उन्हें वापस भेजेंगे।

पानी की निकासी जारी

एमएस सिम से पानी निकालने का काम जारी है। जलस्तर कम हाेने पर दाेनाें लापता कर्मियाें काे निकाल लिया जाएगा। अभी इससे ज्यादा कुछ भी कहना संभव नहीं है।
- बी वीरा रेड्डी, डीटी, ईसीएल

