श्रद्धांजलि:इंदिरा जी के व्यक्तित्व व कृतित्व से सभी को प्रेरणा लेने की आवश्यकता : ब्रजेंद्र

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • जयंती पर कांग्रेसियाें ने दी प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी काे श्रद्धांजलि

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने गुरुवार काे हाउसिंग काॅलाेनी स्थित कार्यालय में देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष ब्रजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने की। माैके पर कांग्रेसियाें ने स्व. गांधी की तस्वीर पर माल्यार्पण किया। जिलाध्यक्ष ब्रजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि देशहित में इंदिरा जी का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि आज हमें इनके व्यक्तित्व व कृतित्व से प्रेरणा लेने की आवश्यकता है। पूर्व मंत्री मन्नान मल्लिक ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी के शहादत से देश को अपूर्णीय क्षति हुई। माैके पर सुल्तान अहमद, रामगोपाल भुवानिया, योगेंद्र सिंह, राजेश्वर सिंह यादव, मंटू दास, अनवर शमीम, राजू दास आदि थे। इधर, ऑल इंडिया प्रोफेशनल्स कांग्रेस ने कोयला नगर नेहरू कांप्लेक्स स्थित इंदिरा स्मृति मंच पर इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। अध्यक्षता प्रोफेशनल कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष प्रो डीके सिंह ने की। लाेगाें ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर मालयार्पण कर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया। माैके पर उपाध्यक्ष प्रो जीएन मिश्रा, राजेश्वर सिंह यादव, कृष्णा गुप्ता, डॉ जीतेंद्र आर्यन, संजय जायसवाल, राम चौरसिया, रवि रंजन सिंह, डॉ आरपी सिंह, कार्तिक घोष, सुनील कश्यप, रामजी भगत, डॉ दिलीप सिन्हा आदि थे।

नगर कांग्रेस ने पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर दी श्रद्धांजलि
धनबाद नगर कांग्रेस की ओर से गुरुवार काे अध्यक्ष बैभव सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती धैया स्थित नगर कांग्रेस कार्यालय में मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत कार्यकर्ताओं ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर माल्यार्पण कर की।

नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बैभव सिन्हा ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी एक ऐसी महिला थीं, जिन्होंने अपने जीवनकाल में न केवल भारतीय राजनीति बल्कि विश्व राजनीति के क्षितिज पर भी विलक्षण प्रभाव छोड़ा। मौके पर अजय पासवान, अनुज चौहान, विकास बर्णवाल, अजय दास, अनूप सिंह, अमरदीप रवानी, रंजीत महतो, नीलकंठ महतो, राजेंद्र कर्मकार, पवन महतो, इकबाल अंसारी, आलोक राज आदि माैजूद थे।

