सज गए बाजार:200 करोड़ से अधिक के कारोबार की उम्मीद, 2000 दोपहिया और 600 से अधिक 4 पहिया की डिलीवरी, बरसेगा धन

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आभूषण और इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स सेक्टर में भी बेहतर हुई बुकिंग

धनतेरस के लिए धनबाद के बाजार सज गए हैं। काराेबारी बाजार की राैनक देख उत्साहित हैं। धनतेरस के माैके पर आभूषण, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, बरतन, ऑटाेमाेबाइल सेक्टर काे बेहतर काराेबार की उम्मीद है। ऑटाेमाेबाइल सेक्टर का आलम ताे यह है कि इस वर्ष बुकिंग अधिक और स्टाॅक कम है। कई माॅडल की कारें आउट ऑफ स्टाॅक है।

वहीं, आभूषण और इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स सेक्टर में इस खास माैके के लिए काराेबारियों ने ग्राहकाें पर ऑफर की बरसात कर रही है। अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के काराेबारियाें से बातचीत काे आधार मानें ताे इस धनतेरस धनबाद में 200 कराेड़ से अधिक का काराेबार हाेने का अनुमान है।

आभूषण और इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स सेक्टर में भी बेहतर हुई बुकिंग

ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर
धनतेरस पर ऑटाेमाेबाइल सेक्टर में धूम है। चार पहिया व दाे पहिया वाहनाें की जमकर बुकिंग लाेगाें ने कराई है। धनबाद में अलग-अलग कंपनियाें के शाे रूम से इस त्याेहार लगभग 2000 दाे पहिया वाहन व 600 से अधिक काराें की डिलीवरी हाेगी।

ज्वेलरी बाजार

आभूषण की खरीदारी की परंपरा है। इस वर्ष साेना का भाव भी लगभग 50 हजार की उंचाई पर है। ऐसे में आभूषण काराेबारियाें ने धनतेरस के लिए खास ताैर पर हैवी व लाइट वेट दाेनाें तहर की ज्वेलरी के ढेराें रेंज मंगाए हैं। चांदी, डायमंड की लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी मंगाए गए हैं।

रियल इस्टेट

त्याेहार पर अपना आशियाना पर भी धनबाद के लाेगाें का जाेर है। यही कारण है कि काेराेना काल के शुरुआत से मंदा चल रहे रियल इस्टेट काराेबार में तेजी आई है। इस धनतेस व दिवाली पर धनबाद में 200 से अधिक फ्लैट की बुकिंग का अनुमान है।

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स बाजार
खरीदारी के इस शुभ मुहूर्त पर इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स सेक्टर में भी अच्छी-खासी बुकिंग है। इस त्याेहार बाजार में ऑलेड टीवी उतारा है। वहीं, फ्रीज और वाशिंग मशीन के भी नए-नए माॅडल अधिक खूबियाें के साथ बाजार में हैं। प्यूरीफायर की डिमांड अधिक है।

