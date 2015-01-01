पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण रोकने की कवायद:कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका, दूसरे राज्य से आने वाले हर एक की होगी जांच

धनबाद8 घंटे पहले
  • वजह- त्योहारों में बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हुआ तैयारी- स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड और जिले की सीमाओं में विशेष अभियान जल्द

काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या लगातार कम हाे रही है। जितनी संख्या में नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं, उसने अधिक मरीज संक्रमण से ठीक हुए हैं। आईडीएसपी से मिले आंकड़े बताते हैं कि नवंबर माह की 20 तारीख तक जिले में 549 नए मरीजाें की पहचान की गई, वहीं संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने वाले मरीजाें की संख्या 910 है। वहीं धनबाद में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ गाेपाल दास ने बताया कि कुछ दिनाें में लगातार पर्व-त्याेहार के कारण लाेगाें ने काेराेना के प्रति लापरवाही भी बरती है। ऐसे में आशंका है कि आने वाले दिनाें में मरीजाें की संख्या फिर से बढ़ सकती है। ऐसे में पूरे जिले में विशेष अभियान चलाकर अधिक से अधिक लाेगाें की काेराेना जांच कराई जाएगी। दूसरे राज्याें से आने वाले एक-एक व्यक्ति की जांच का निर्णय लिया गया है।

इसके लिए रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड के साथ बॉर्डर एरिया पर विशेष फाेकस किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही जिले के बड़े औद्याेगिक इकाईयाें में भी अभियान चलाकर कर्मियाें की जांच का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। विशेष अभियान के लिए रैपिड एंटीजन किट एक-दाे दिन में जिले काे उपलब्ध होगी। इसके साथ ही अधिक से अधिक लाेगाें की ट्रू-नेट व आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट भी कराया जाएगा।

गोविंदपुर सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ लाल की मौत, दो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, तीसरी निगेटिव

गोविंदपुर पीएचसी प्रभारी 56 वर्षीय डॉ एसएस लाल की कतरास रेलव कॉलोनी स्थित आवास में हृदय गति रुकने से मौत हो गई। वे अकेले रहते थे। पत्नी समेत अन्य परिजन पटना में रहते हैं। शनिवार की सुबह जब काम करने वाली घर गई तो उन्हें मृत पाया। सूचना पर कतरास पुलिस आवास पहुंची। शव को कब्जे में लिया। शव की कोविड जांच हुई। रैपिड किट और फिर ट्रू-नेट से रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

पीएमसीएच में तीसरी जांच ट्रू-नेट से ही जांच हुई, जिसकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई। उसके बाद यह तय किया गया कि चौथी बार सैंपल की जांच आरटी-पीसीआर मशीन से की जाएगी। जांच की कशमकश में पूरा दिन निकल गया। सीएचसी गोविंदपुर प्रभारी के तौर पर डॉ लाल काफी लोगों के संपर्क में थे। कतरास के कई नर्सिंग होम में भी सेवा दे रहे थे। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव कतरास से गोविंदपुर तक होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

आईआईटी : काेविड टेस्ट में एक छात्र पाॅजिटिव, शेष हुए क्वारेंटाइन

आईआईटी आईएसएम काे रिसर्च स्काॅलराें के अध्यापन की अनुमति मिलने के बाद से अब तक करीब 120 रिसर्च स्काॅलर संस्थान आ चुके हैं। संस्थान की ओर से सभी रिसर्च स्काॅलराें का काेविड-19 टेस्ट कराया जा रहा है। टेस्ट में एक छात्र पाॅजिटिव मिला है, जिसे आइसाेलेट कर इलाज शुरू कर दिया गया है। वहीं बाकी रिसर्च स्काॅलर क्वारेंटाइन में हैं।

14 दिन की क्वारेंटाइन अवधि पूरी हाेने के बाद रिसर्च स्काॅलराें का क्लासरूम अध्यापन शुरू हाे पाएगा। उपायुक्त उमा शंकर सिंह ने कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के पालन की शर्तों पर संस्थान प्रबंधन काे छात्राें के अध्यापन की अनुमति दी थी।

2 दिनों में 40 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले, 60 डिस्चार्ज

जिले में शुक्रवार और शनिवार में 40 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। वहीं 60 लोग ठीक होकर अस्पतालों से डिस्चार्ज हुए। शुक्रवार को 17 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इनमें आईआईटी आईएसएम से 1, भूली से 1, करकेंद से 1, बैंक मोड़ से 6, न्यू बिशनपुर से 1, धनसार से 1, शहरपुरा से 2, कांड्रा बाजार से 1, टुंडी से 1, खरगाबाद से 1 संक्रमित मिला। वहीं शनिवार को 23 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले।

