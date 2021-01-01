पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसंत पंचमी:16 काे मनाया जाएगा बसंत पंचमी का त्याेहार, मां सरस्वती की पूजा के लिए दिनभर रहेगा शुभ मुहूर्त

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • विधि-विधान से श्रद्धालु करेंगे ज्ञान व वाणी की देवी मां सरस्वती की पूजा
  • इस दिन सरस्वती पूजा के अतिरिक्त भगवान विष्णु तथा कामदेव की भी आराधना करते हैं

हिंदी पंचांग के अनुसार, माघ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि जनमानस में बसंत पंचमी के नाम से लोकप्रिय है। इस साल बसंत पंचमी का त्योहार 16 फरवरी दिन मंगलवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन ज्ञान व वाणी की देवी मां सरस्वती की विधि पूर्वक पूजा हाेगी। मां सरस्वती की कृपा से ही व्यक्ति को ज्ञान, बुद्धि, विवेक के साथ विज्ञान, कला व संगीत में महारत हासिल करने का आशीष मिलता है। बसंत पंचमी को ज्ञान पंचमी या श्री पंचमी भी कहते हैं।

इस दिन सरस्वती पूजा के अतिरिक्त भगवान विष्णु तथा कामदेव की भी आराधना करते हैं। बसंत पंचमी का दिन शिक्षा प्रारंभ करने, नई विद्या, कला, संगीत आदि सीखने के लिए श्रेष्ठ माना जाता है। छोटे बच्चों को इस दिन अक्षर ज्ञान कराया जाता है। इस दिन लोग गृह प्रवेश का कार्य भी करते हैं। पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार, बसंत पंचमी को कामदेव पत्नी रति के साथ पृथ्वी पर आते हैं और हर ओर प्रेम का संचार करते हैं।

बसंत पंचमी 2021 मुहूर्त

माघ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि का प्रारंभ 16 फरवरी को तड़के 3 बजकर 36 मिनट पर हो रहा है, जो 17 फरवरी दिन बुधवार को सुबह 5 बजकर 46 मिनट तक है। ऐसे में बसंत पंचमी का त्योहार 16 फरवरी को ही मनाया जाएगा। वसंत पंचमी के दिन आपको माता सरस्वती की पूजा के लिए 5 घंटे 37 मिनट का समय मिलेगा। आपको इसके मध्य ही सरस्वती पूजा करनी चाहिए। 16 फरवरी को सुबह 6 बजकर 59 मिनट से दोपहर 12 बजकर 35 मिनट के बीच सरस्वती पूजा का मुहूर्त बन रहा है।

मां सरस्वती को अर्पित करें ये चीजें

बसंत पंचमी के दिन स्नान आदि से निवृत होने के बाद पीले या श्वेत वस्त्र धारण करना चाहिए। मां सरस्वती की विधि-विधान से पूजा करने के दौरान उनको पीले पुष्प, पीले रंग की मिठाई या खीर जरूर अर्पित करना चाहिए। इसके अलावा उनको केसर या पीले चंदन का टीका लगाएं। पीले वस्त्र भेंट करें।

