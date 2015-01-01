पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:साइबर ठगों के गिरोह के चार अपराधी धराए, अब तक गिरोह के 6 गिरफ्तार

धनबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • केवाईसी के बहाने लोगों से ठगी कर उनके ही नाम वाले डिजिटल खाते खोल करते थे ट्रांजेक्शन

साइबर ठगाें के गिराेह से जुड़े चार अपराधियाें काे पुलिस ने शुक्रवार काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसमें से राजू राय, साेनू मंडल और रंजीत राय धनसार के महावीर नगर के हैं, जबकि मनोज मंडल हरिपुर धौड़ा का है। ये चारों साइबर ठगी के जरिए अलग-अलग खातों से अवैध निकारी कर देवधर और जामताड़ा के शातिर अपराधियों तक पहुंचाते थे। गिराेह अब तक एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की ठगी कर चुका है। धनबाद साइबर पुलिस के डीएसपी सुमित साैरभ लकड़ा ने बताया कि गिराेह में करीब 15 अपराधी हैं।

इसमें से छह गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके हैं। विकास नगर का विशाल दोरजी जुलाई में बैंक मोड़ से और रविकांत भारती सितंबर में धनसार से पकड़ा गया था। यह गिरोह बैंक खाते का केवाईसी अपडेट कराने के नाम पर लोगों से आधार कार्ड और पैनकार्ड की जानकारी ले लेता है और फिर ओटीपी पूछकर खाते से ऑनलाइन रुपया ट्रांसफर कर लेता है।

दूसरे राज्याें के लाेगाें के नाम पर खुलवाए खाते

पड़ताल के दौरान पुलिस काे पता चला कि 7-8 खातों से लगातार रुपए निकाले जा रहे थे। ये सारे खाते ठगी का शिकार हुए बंगाल, ओडिशा, असम और अन्य राज्यों के लोगों के नाम पर खोले गए थे। पुलिस को पता चला है कि एक खाते से लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान 10 से 15 लाख रुपए तक की निकासी की गई है। पकड़े गए साेनू ने भी माना कि उसने एक दिन में 1.20 लाख रुपए की निकासी एटीएम से की थी।

रवि व विशाल के पकड़े जाने की दी जानकारी

विशाल दोरजी के पकड़े जाने के बाद साइबर पुलिस काे पता चला कि वह हैदराबाद के किसी खाते से रुपए की निकासी कर रहा था। उस खाते से कई बार में कुल 9.75 लाख रुपए निकाले गए थे। हैदराबाद में केस दर्ज हुआ था। खबर मिलने पर वहां की पुलिस धनबाद से विशाल और रवि काे प्राेडक्शन पर ले गई।

