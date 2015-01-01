पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कटौती:आज दिन के एक बजे से कई सड़कों पर नो इंट्री दोपहर 3 से शाम 7 बजे तक नहीं रहेगी बिजली

धनबाद11 मिनट पहले
छठ के मद्देनजर शहर में यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। शुक्रवार काे दाेपहर 1 बजे से रात 8 बजे और फिर रात 1 बजे से शनिवार की सुबह 9 बजे तक ट्रैफिक रूट परिवर्तित रहेगा। कई मार्गों काे वन-वे और नाे-इंट्री जाेन बनाया गया है। उपराेक्त समय में शहर में बड़े वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

वहीं सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर छठ घाटाें के पास 32 स्लाइडिंग चेकपाेस्ट बनाए गए हैं। चेकपाेस्टाें पर पुलिसकर्मियाें व अधिकारियाें की तैनाती कर दी गई है। वहीं घाट जाने के दौरान शुक्रवार की शाम और शनिवार की सुबह 4-4 घंटे बिजली गुल रहेगी। सुरक्षा व एहतियात के दृष्टिकोण से जेबीवीएनएल ने शुक्रवार को पहले अर्घ्य के दिन दोपहर 3 बजे से लेकर शाम के 7 बजे तक और शनिवार की सुबह 3 बजे से लेकर 7 बजे तक बिजली आपूर्ति को बंद रखने का फैसला किया है।

छठ को लेकर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव, कई सड़कें रहेंगी वन-वे, बड़े वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध

इन सड़कों पर रहेगा वन-वे और नाे-इंट्री

  • श्रमिक चाैक से आने वाले वाहन पूजा टाॅकिज, सदर काेर्ट, रणधीर वर्मा के रास्ते चलेंगे।
  • कार्मेल स्कूल के रास्ते आने वाले वाहन डीसी आवास के रास्ते सिटी सेंटर की ओर जाएंगे।
  • बरटांड बस स्टैंड की तरफ से बैंक माेड़ की ओर जाने वाले वाहन सिटी सेंटर, रणधीर वर्मा चाैक, काेर्ट, पूजा टाॅकिज, श्रमिक चाैक के रास्ते चलेंगे।
  • धनबाद से बरवाअड्डा की ओर जाने वाले वाहन रानीबांध के पास पूर्वी लेन में चलेंगे। एक लेन काे वन-वे किया गया है।
  • मटकुरिया, गाेल बिल्डिंग, मेमकाे माेड़, नई दिल्ली चेक पाेस्ट से शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनाें का उक्त समय पर प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

इन जगहाें पर बने चेकपाेस्टाें पर पुलिस की तैनाती
धनबाद थाना
बेकारबांध: पूजा टाॅकीज, बेकारबांध चाैक, बेकारबांध मुख्य घाट मंदिर के पास, जीवन ज्याति स्कूल के पास, केके अाईटीअाई गली, अाफिसर्स कालाेनी गली, एपल रेस्टाेरेंट।
पंपू तालाब छठ घाट : रेलवे कॉलाेनी माेड़ कुअां व शनि मंदिर से तालाब वाला रास्ता।
रानीबांध छठ घाट : रानीबांध पेट्राेल पंप, अाईएसएम 1 नंबर गेट अाैर मेमकाे माेड़।
सरायढेला थाना
राजा तालाब : साबलपुर, राजा तालाब गेट, गाेल बिल्डिंग।
धनसार थाना
मनईटांड़ : गांधी नगर, पतराकुल्ही माेड़ काली मंदिर व नई दिल्ली चेकपाेस्ट।
बैंक माेड़ थाना
मटकुरिया विकास नगर: मेन गेट, अष्टविनायक माेड़, वाेडाफाेन सर्विस सेंटर के पास, पेट्राेल पंप माेड़, इंडियन अाेवरसीज बैंक के पास।

घाटों में गाइडलाइन का करें पालन...

  • दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखें {चेहरे पर मास्क जरूर लगाए रखें
  • छठ घाट के रास्ते, तालाब व आसपास न थूकें {पटाखे न फोड़ें

घाटों में ये व्यवस्थाएं

  • न तोरणद्वार बनेंगे और न स्टॉल लगेंगे
  • संगीत नहीं बजेगा
  • कोई सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होगा।
