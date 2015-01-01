पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूट डायवर्जन:आज से शहर में बड़े वाहनाें के दाेपहर 2 से रात 12 बजे तक प्रवेश पर राेक, पुराना बाजार में वन-वे होगी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बैंक माेड से हावड़ा माेटर के रास्ते जाने वाले वाहन इस मार्ग से चलेंगे

धनतेरस को लेकर होने वाली भीड़ काे देखते हुए ट्रैफिक विभाग ने शहर में बड़े वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर राेक लगा दी है। गुरुवार दाेपहर 2 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक बस सहित बड़े वाहन शहर में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। बाेकाराे से आने वाले वाहन करकेंद-लाेयाबाद-तेतुलमारी हीरक राेड के रास्ते आएंगे और जाएंगे। झरिया के तरफ से आने वाले बड़े वाहन धनसार चाैक-नई दिल्ली-मटकुरिया चेकपाेस्ट-करकेंद-तेतुलमारी के रास्ते चलेंगे। पुराना बाजार में भीड़ काे देखते हुए टेलीफाेन एक्सजेंच राेड काे वन-वे किया गया है।

बैंक माेड से हावड़ा माेटर के रास्ते जाने वाले वाहन इस मार्ग से चलेंगे। वहीं, धनसार से आने वाले वाहन जाेड़ाफाटक-हावड़ा माेटर-पानी टंकी के रास्ते बैंक माेड़ की ओर जाएंगे। यातायात व्यवस्थित करने काे लेकर बाजार व चाैक चाैराहाें पर पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। भीड़ ज्यादा हाेने पर बैंक माेड़ से धनसार चाैक तक नाे इंट्री लगाई जा सकती है। इस दाैरान बैंक माेड़ में खरीदारी करने वालाें काे मटकुरिया राेड में कार पार्क करना हाेगा। चारपहिया वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर राेक रहेगी। धनसार चाैक की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन हावड़ा माेटर के रास्ते चलेंगे। ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर राजेश्वर कुमार वर्मा के मुताबिक भीड़ काे देखते हुए अन्य जगहाें पर भी रूट में बदलाव किया जा सकता है।

