रेलवे:कोहरे के कारण आज रद्द रहेगी गंगा-सतलज एक्सप्रेस, ट्रेन में रिजर्वेशन करा चुके यात्रियाें काे टिकट का फुल रिफंड मिलेगा

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • यह ट्रेन अगले 31 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार काे धनबाद और शनिवार काे फिराेजपुर कैंट से रद्द रहेगी

काेहरे के कारण रेलवे की ओर से कई ट्रेनों का परिचालन रद्द किया गया है। कई के फेरे में कटाैती की गई है। धनबाद से फिराेजपुर कैंट काे जाने वाली 03307 अप धनबाद-फिराेजपुर कैंट लुधियाना एक्सप्रेस गुरुवार काे रद्द रहेगी। यह ट्रेन अगले 31 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार काे धनबाद और शनिवार काे फिराेजपुर कैंट से रद्द रहेगी।

इन दाेनाें दिन ट्रेन में रिजर्वेशन करा चुके यात्रियाें काे टिकट का फुल रिफंड मिलेगा। काेहरे काे लेकर रेलवे ने रद्द ट्रेनाें की सूचना यात्रियाें के माेबाइल पर एसएमएस के माध्यम से पहले देने का निर्णय किया है। साथ ही स्टेशन पर इंक्वायरी के माध्यम से सूचना प्रकाशित की जाएगी। इसे लेकर रेलवे बाेर्ड की ओर से बुधवार काे अधिसूचना जारी की गई है।

