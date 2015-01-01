पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Get Many Attractive Gifts Including Gold And Silver In The Celebration, Get Many Attractive Gifts Including Gold And Silver In The Celebration

उत्सव:उत्सव में जीतें पाएं सोना-चांदी समेत कई आकर्षक उपहार, उत्सव में जीतें पाएं सोना-चांदी समेत कई आकर्षक उपहार

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस- 30 नवंबर तक खरीदारी पर उठाएं दोहरा फायदा

त्याेहाराें की तैयारी अपने चरम पर है। बाजार खरीदाराें से गुलजार है। ऐसे में दैनिक भास्कर का द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शाॅपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस त्याेहाराें की खरीदारी काे अनूठा बना रहा है। ग्राहकाें काे खरीदारी पर दाेहरा फायदा भी हाे रहा है। एक तरफ पूजा उत्सव में शामिल शहर के नामचीन प्रतिष्ठानाें में ग्राहकाें काे कैश बैक, श्याेर गिफ्ट जैसे आकर्षक ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर, उन आउटलेट्स से खरीदारी पर पूजा उत्सव का लकी कूपन भी दिया जा रहा है। इस कूपन के माध्यम से ग्राहकाें के पास साेना-चांदी, टीवी-फ्रिज सहित ढेर सारे आकर्षक उपहार जीतने का माैका भी है। उत्सव 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

होने लगी है उपहारों की बारिश

दैनिक भास्कर के ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शाॅपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस में उपहारों की बारिश शुरू हो चुकी है। पिछले दिनों जूही मोटर्स के डायरेक्टर प्रियेश सावरिया, अपनी दुकान के एमडी सिद्धार्थ सिन्हा और क्रेडो वर्ल्ड स्कूल के रणजीत कुमार हलधर ने भास्कर कार्यालय में आकर लकी ड्राॅ निकाला था।

सतनाम आईएनसी जावा में हर डिलीवरी पर चांदी का सिक्का
धनबाद में सतनाम आईएनसी जावा बाइक राइडिंग का नया एक्सपीरिएंस दिला रहा है। युवा वर्ग कंपनी की बाइकाें काे पसंद भी कर रहा है। संचालक गुरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि शाेरूम में 350 सीसी शक्तिशाली इंजन के साथ जावा पिराक, जावा 42 और जावा क्लासिक उपलब्ध हैं।फेस्टिव सीजन में गिफ्ट कूपन के साथ हर डिलीवरी पर चांदी का सिस्का और दैनिक भास्कर का लकी कूपन दिया जा रहा है।

कूपनों के लकी ड्रॉ से आप भी जीत सकते हैं आकर्षक उपहार

दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शाॅपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में खरीदारी पर आपको मिलेगा लकी कूपन। नाम, मोबाइल नंबर आदि लिख ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल दें। लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए उन कूपनाें में से भाग्यशाली विजेता चुने जाएंगे। एलईडी टीवी, फ्रिज, वाॅशिंग मशीन, माइक्रोवेब ओवन, कूलर, आरओ, गैसस्टोव, मिक्सर ग्रांइडर, इंडक्शन कूकटॉप जैसे उपहार दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से दिए जाएंगे।

शिवा टीवीएस से खरीदारी पर कैश डिस्काउंट, बंपर ड्राॅ में शामिल हाेने का भी माैका
शिवा टीवीएस भी फेस्टिव सीजन में ग्राहकाें के लिए धमाकेदार ऑफर लाए हैं। रघुवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शाेरूम में अपाची, ज्यूपिटर, एन टाॅर्क स्कूटर और माेपेड उपलब्ध हैं। यहां खरीदारी पर सभी सरकारी कर्मचारियाें के लिए दाे हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि काेई भी गाड़ी कम ईएमआई और डाउन पेमेंट पर उपलब्ध है। ग्राहकाें के लिए बंपर ड्राॅ भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें