सुनहरा मौका:पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में बेहतरीन ऑफर, सोना-चांदी और ढेराें उपहार जीतने का माैका भी, 30 नवंबर तक उठाएं आनंद

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस का 30 नवंबर तक उठाएं आनंद

नवरात्र के बाद अब दिवाली की तैयारी है। दिवाली पर हाेनेवाली खरीदारी काे ध्यान में रखते हुए बाजार ने भी अपनी तैयारी कर ली है। कपड़ाें के साथ ज्वेलरी, ऑटाेमाेबाइल, रियल एस्टेट और अन्य सेक्टर में ग्राहकाें काे एक से बढ़कर एक ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में ग्राहकाें की खरीदारी काे और फायदेमंद बना रहा है दैनिक भास्कर का द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शाॅपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस। पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानाें से खरीदारी पर ऑफर के साथ साेना-चांदी समेत कई आकर्षक उपहार जीतने का मौका भी ग्राहकों को मिल रहा है। द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

आर लाउंज फैशन में ग्राहकों को 30%की छूट

छठ पर्व तक ऑफर चलेगा
छठ पर्व तक ऑफर चलेगा

आर लाउंज फैशन हेयर, स्किन, मेकअप में हर सर्विस पर ग्राहकाें काे 30 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जा रही है। संचालक राकेश यादव ने बताया कि हमारे यहां फेशियल, कलर, हेयर स्ट्रेटनिंग, हेयर स्मूथनिंग, हाईलिंग, बालियाज, पेडिक्याेर मेनिक्याेर, हेयरकट सहित अन्य सर्विस उपलब्ध हैं। छठ पर्व तक ऑफर चलेगा। प्रतिष्ठान के बैंक माेड़ व बिग बाजार के ब्रांच में ग्राहक छूट के साथ सर्विस का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

लकी कूपन आपको दिलाएंगे आकर्षक उपहार

दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में खरीदारी पर आपको मिलेगा लकी कूपन। नाम, मोबाइल नंबर आदि लिख ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल दें। लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए उन कूपनाें में से भाग्यशाली विजेता चुने जाएंगे। एलईडी टीवी, फ्रिज, वाॅशिंग मशीन, माइक्रोवेब ओवन, कूलर, आरओ, गैसस्टोव, मिक्सर ग्रांइडर, इंडक्शन कूकटॉप जैसे उपहार दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से दिए जाएंगे।

साेना-चांदी ज्वेलर्स में खरीदारी पर छूट

धनतेरस एवं दीपावली के अवसर पर साेना-चांदी ज्वेलर्स में ग्राहकाें के लिए विशेष छूट दी जा रही है। यह छूट साेने व हीरे के अाभूषणाें की खरीद पर उपलब्ध है। लगन व धनतेरस काे देखते हुए प्रतिष्ठान में हलके एवं भारी हर तरह के नए आकर्षक डिजाइनाें के आभूषण मंगवाया गया है। प्रतिष्ठान में प्लेटिनम ज्वेलरी, एंटिला, कुंदन, जड़ाव, पाेलकी आदि सभी कलेक्शन के आकर्षक डिजाइन माैजूद हैं। इसके अलावा प्रतिष्ठान में प्रमाणित हीरे के जेवर व ग्रह रत्न की विशाल रेंज उपलब्ध हैं। वहीं ग्राहकाें के लिए सालाेभर मासिक बचत याेजना चलाई जा रही है।

