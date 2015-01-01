पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सिर्फ खुले स्थानों पर बिकेंगे ग्रीन पटाखे, जगह चिह्नित, सिर्फ खुले स्थानों पर बिकेंगे ग्रीन पटाखे, जगह चिह्नित

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
रंग-िबरंगी रोशनी से नहाया शहर
  • यह खुला स्थान सघन आबादी से दूर हाेना चाहिए, जिससे किसी तरह का खतरा उत्पन्न नहीं हाे सके

जिला प्रशासन ने ग्रीन पटाखे बेचने काे लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। एसडीएम सुरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि झारखंड राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के निर्देश के तहत धनबाद जिले में सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे ही बिकेंगे। जिले के सभी सीओ-बीडीओ काे खुले स्थान चिह्नित कर पटाखा दुकान लगवाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। यह खुला स्थान सघन आबादी से दूर हाेना चाहिए, जिससे किसी तरह का खतरा उत्पन्न नहीं हाे सके।

हाट-बाजार और सघन आबादी वाले इलाकाें में पटाखा बेचने वालों के विरुद्ध दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दिवाली की रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जाएंगे। निर्देश के उल्लंघन पर दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता और प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

यहां बिकेंगे ग्रीन पटाखे

  • गाेल्फ ग्राउंड
  • जिला स्कूल मैदान
  • पॉलिटेक्निक ग्राउंड
  • भूली थाना के सामने भूली ए ब्लाॅक मैदान
  • फुटबाॅल मैदान बरमसिया
  • तेतुलतल्ला मैदान

35 प्रतिशत कम प्रदूषण करते हैं ग्रीन पटाखे

सीएसआईआर ने प्रदूषण से बचाव और नियंत्रण काे लेकर ग्रीन पटाखाें काे छाेड़ने की सलाह दी है। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद ने सिर्फ ग्रीन पटा छाेड़ने की इजाजत दी है। ग्रीन पटाखा का फाॅर्मूला ऐसा हाेता है जिससे वाटर मालेक्यूरल अर्थात पानी के अणु उत्पन्न हाेते हैं, जाे धूलकण और खतरनाक तत्वाें काे कम करते हैं। ग्रीन पटाखे 35 फीसदी तक कम प्रदूषण करता है।

