हत्या:राजापुर के इकाे रेस्टाेरेशन क्षेत्र में गुजरात के युवक की गोली मार कर दी गई हत्या, धारदार हथियार से भी किया गया प्रहार, शरीर पर कटे के निशान

भगतडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शव से आ रही थी तेज दुर्गंध, दो-तीन दिन पहले हत्या की आशंका
  • माैके से मिले आधारकार्ड के आधार पर गुजरात पुलिस से स्थानीय पुलिस ने साधा संपर्क

झरिया थाना क्षेत्र के राजापुर परियाेजना इकाे रेस्टाेरेशन में एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी गई। हत्याराें ने युवक काे सिर और कमर में गाेली मारी। इसके अलावा तेज धारदार हथियार से शरीर में कई प्रहार भी किए। मृतक के चेहरे, दाेनाें हाथ के अंगुलियां, केहुनी आदि जगह कटे से निशान मिले हैं। संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है कि दाे से तीन दिनाें पूर्व घटना काे अंजाम दिया हैं। शव से तेज दुर्गंध निकल रहा था। शव जंगल में दाे चट्टानाें के बीच औंधे मुंह गिरा मिला। घटनास्थल से आधार कार्ड, आईडीबीआई का एक चेक, डेबिट कार्ड, पैनकार्ड, पूनम स्टूडियो सूरत का एक विजिटिंग कार्ड, पर्स व कुछ पैसे बरामद हुए।

पास के ही एक सैरा में मृतक का जैकेट फेंका हुआ था। आधार कार्ड के आधार पर उसकी पहचान विनोद झा, पिता नागेश्वर झा, सूरत, गुजरात के रूप में की गई। संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है कि व्यापार के सिलसिले में विनोद यहां आया हाेगा। पैसे के लेनदेन या किसी अन्य मसले को लेकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। हत्यारों की संख्या भी अधिक रही होगी क्योंकि घटनास्थल पर विनोद व अपराधियों के बीच झड़प के भी निशान मिले हैं। पुलिस कार्ड काे साक्ष्य मानते हुए मृतक के परिजनाें तथा गुजरात पुलिस से संपर्क साध रही है। शव काे पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए एसएनएमएमसीएच भेज दिया गया।

घूमने पहुंचे दो युवकों की सबसे पहले शव पर पड़ी नजर

इकाे रेस्टाेरेशन में घूमने के दौरान प्योर भगतडीह के दो युवकों की नजर अचानक शव पर पड़ी। दोनों युवक भागते हुए राजापुर व्यू प्वाइंट पर पहुंच वहां काम कर रहे बीसीसीएलकर्मियों को इसकी जानकारी दी। कर्मियों ने इसकी सूचना बीसीसीएल प्रबंधन को दी। प्रबंधन की सूचना पर सिंदरी डीएसपी अजीत कुमार सिंहा, झरिया इंस्पेक्टर प्रमाेद सिंह, प्रशिक्षु दाराेगा संजय कुमार आदि पहुंचे। मिट्टी में पड़े खून के छींटे के अवशेष काे जब्त किया। घटनास्थल पर मृतक का मोबाइ नहीं मिला।

हत्या के लिए अपराधियों ने सुनसान जगह को चुना

राजापुर इको रेस्टोरेशन को बीसीसीएल प्रबंधन ने पर्यावरण संरक्षित करने के लिए सात साल पूर्व बनाया था। यहां बांस व कई पेड़ भी लगाए थे, जो बढ़कर जंगल बन गया। वह स्थान बिल्कुल सुनसान है। जहां शाम ढलते ही असामाजिक तत्व यहां अड्डेबाजी व शराबखोरी करने पहुंच जाते थे, पर कुछ दिनों से यहां ऐसे लोगों का भी आना-जाना बंद था। इको रेस्टोरेशन के इंचार्ज अमरेंद्र सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि सात दिन पूर्व से ही यहां बीसीसीएलकर्मियों का आना-जाना बंद था। यहां कार्यरत आठ कर्मी इन दिनों राजापुर के व्यू प्वाइंट में काम कर रहे हैं।

माैके से बरामद बटुआ व अन्य चीजों की भी पड़ताल शुरू हुई

शव के पास बिखर कागजात और रुपए
शव के पास बिखर कागजात और रुपए

घटनास्थल पर शराब की बोतलें, अगरबत्ती व तीन जली सिगरेट, बटुआ आदि बिखरे मिले हैं। पुलिस ने इसकी भी पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है कि उक्त सामग्री पूर्व की हैं या पुलिस काे भटकाने के लिए रखा गया है। मृतक काेई बड़ा व्यापारी या बड़े व्यापारी का कर्मी प्रतीत हाेता है।

आधार कार्ड के आधार पर की जा रही है पड़ताल
शव के पास से मिले आधारकार्ड के आधार पर पड़ताल की जा रही है। युवक काे उस जगह पर लाकर क्याें मारा गया, यह जांच में स्पष्ट हो सकेगा।''
-अजीत कुमार सिन्हा, डीएसपी सिंदरी

