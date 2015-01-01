पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:आचार संहिता उल्लंघन मामले में सुनवाई, इस मामले में संजीव सिंह और रुस्तम अंसारी हैं आरोपी

  • आईओ आलोमणी केरकेट्टा ने अनुसंधान कर 30 जून 2015 को चार्जशीट दाखिल की थी

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में अवर न्यायाधीश (जूनियर डिवीजन) स्वाति विजय उपाध्याय की अदालत में सुनवाई हुई। अदालत ने गवाही देने के लिए अगली तिथि 22 दिसंबर तय की है। इस मामले में संजीव सिंह और रुस्तम अंसारी पर मुकदमा चल रहा है।

उड़नदस्ता दंडाधिकारी चुरका मुर्मू ने 8 दिसंबर 2014 को जोड़ापोखर थाने में भाजपा प्रत्याशी संजीव सिंह, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नीरज सिंह (मृत्यु) और रुस्तम अंसारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी।जिसमें चुरका मुर्मू ने विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान बरारीमोड़ के पास बिजली के खंभे पर पार्टी का झंडा लगाने का आरोप लगाया था। आईओ आलोमणी केरकेट्टा ने अनुसंधान कर 30 जून 2015 को चार्जशीट दाखिल की थी।

सुरेश सिंह हत्याकांड में हुई सुनवाई

सुरेश सिंह की हत्या के मामले में एडीजे 11 अरविंद कुमार पांडेय की अदालत में सुनवाई हुई। गवाही के लिए 11 जनवरी की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है। इस मामले में आलोक वर्मा, मोनू सिंह और प्रमोद लाला के खिलाफ ट्रायल चल रहा है। जबकि मुख्य आरोपी शशि सिंह फरार है। 9 साल पहले 7 दिसंबर 2011 को धनबाद क्लब में अायाेजित रिशेप्शन पार्टी के दौरान सुरेश सिंह को गोली मारी गई थी। 8 दिसंबर 2011 को सदर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया था। आईओ रवि ठाकुर ने आलोक वर्मा, प्रमोद लाला एवं मोनू सिंह के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल किया था।

