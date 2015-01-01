पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  • How Much Are The Standards On Food, Sweets Standards, Survey Started, Sample Collection Going On Across The District, Investigation Will Be Done At Calcutta National Laboratory

सैंपलिंग:खाद्य पदार्थ, मिठाइयां मानक पर कितने खरे, शुरू हुआ सर्वे, जिलेभर में हो रहा सैंपल कलेक्शन, काेलकाता नेशनल लैबाेरटरी में कराई जाएगी जांच

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • जमा किए गए सैंपलाें की काेलकाता नेशनल लैबाेरटरी में कराई जाएगी जांच

जिले में बेचे जा रहे खाद्य पदार्थ, मिठाई और खाेवा-पनीर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के मानकाें के मुताबिक हैं या नहीं, इसकी पड़ताल के लिए सर्वे शुरू किया गया है। फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर अदिती सिंह ने शुक्रवार काे बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के खाद्य और उपभाेक्ता मंत्रालय के निर्देश पर सर्वे किया जा रहा है।

विभिन्न खाद्य पदार्थाें, खाेवा, पनीर सहित विभिन्न तरह की मिठाइयाें आदि का सैंपल लेकर काेलकाता स्थित नेशनल लैबाेरेटरी भेजा जा रहा है। वहां उनकी जांच कराई जाएगी। इस सर्वे का उद्देश्य यह पता लगाना है कि जिले के लाेग जाे खाद्य पदार्थ, मिठाई, पनीर आदि का सेवन कर रहे हैं, उसमें कितनी पाैष्टिकता है। इस सर्वे का कानूनी प्रक्रिया से काेई लेना-देना नहीं है।

