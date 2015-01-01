पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:हावड़ा-बाड़मेर एक्सप्रेस के परिचालन अवधि में विस्तार, अब 29 तक चलेगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • हावड़ा से ट्रेन संख्या 02323 29 जनवरी तक हर शुक्रवार काे और वापसी में बाड़मेड़ से 3 फरवरी हर बुधवार काे खुलेगी

हावड़ा-बाड़मेर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस साप्ताहिक ट्रेन के परिचालन अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है। हावड़ा से ट्रेन संख्या 02323 29 जनवरी तक हर शुक्रवार काे और वापसी में बाड़मेड़ से 3 फरवरी हर बुधवार काे खुलेगी। ट्रेन का समय बदला है।

यह हावड़ा से चलकर रात 10:35 बजे धनबाद पहुंचेगी और 10:40 बजे खुलेगी। वापसी में बाड़मेर से बुधवार काे खुलकर देर रात 1:15 बजे धनबाद अाएगी।

