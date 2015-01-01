पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयाेजन:आईआईटी धनबाद में इनाेवेटिव लीडर टाॅक का आयोजन, समाज की जरूरत के लिए नए इनोवेशन की कोशिश करें- सुमित

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • छात्र-छात्राओं से कहा कि वे समाज की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते हुए नए इन्नोवेशन करने की कोशिश करें

आईआईटी आईएसएम, धनबाद के नरेश वशिष्ट सेंटर फाॅर टिंकरिंग एंड इनाेवेशन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे इनोवेटिव लीडर टॉक सीरीज के तीसरे संस्करण का आयाेजन शनिवार काे किया गया। इसका विषय “उद्यमिता के लिए मार्ग: सफलता की कहानी” था। इस दाैरान वक्त के ताैर पर सत्तविकाे कंपनी के निदेशक (सेल्स) सुमित चिलवाल ने वेबिनार काे संबाेधित किया। वे आईआईटी धनबाद के माइनिंग मशीनरी इंजीनियरिंग के पूर्व छात्र भी रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ अपना अनुभव साझा किया और स्टार्टअप से जुड़े मिथकाें काे भी साफ किया। वर्तमान औद्याेगिक मांग, शेयर बाजार का भी जिक्र किया। उन्हाेंने संस्थान में स्टार्टअप संस्कृति विकसित करने काे लेकर आईआईटी का भी आभार जताया।

छात्र-छात्राओं से कहा कि वे समाज की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते हुए नए इन्नोवेशन करने की कोशिश करें। अपनी प्रतिभा का इस्तेमाल करें, ताकि लोगों के जीवन को सुगम किया जा सके। देश को भी आर्थिक उन्नति और आत्मनिर्भरता की तरफ ले जाया जा सके। कार्यक्रम में एसोसिएट डीन (इनोवेशन) प्रो पंकज मिश्रा ने संस्थान में विभिन्न नई प्रयोगशालाओं, उपकरणों और आधुनिक सुविधाओं का जिक्र किया। कहा कि इंटरनेट ऑफ़ थिंग्स, ऑटोमेशन, सुपर कंप्यूटर आदि नवाचार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए हैं। कार्यक्रम से बीटेक प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियाें के साथ-साथ करीब 250 छात्र-छात्राएं जुड़े। कार्यक्रम में प्रो अजीत कुमार, प्रो निरंजन कुमार, प्रो ताराचंद अंगोथ, प्रो अमलान कार सहित अन्य की अहम भूमिका रही।

