मंजूरी:इंक्यूबेशन के लिए हाेस्ट इंस्टीट्यूट बना आईआईटी, चार स्टार्टअप काे भी मंजूरी, एमएसएमई द्वारा आर्थिक सहायता भी मिलेगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एमएसएमई ने संस्थान के कंप्यूटर साइंस विभाग के प्राे ताराचंद अमगाेथ के दाे प्रस्तावाें काे मंजूरी दी है

केंद्र सरकार के सुक्ष्म, लघु एवं मध्यम उद्यम मंत्रालय (एमएसएमई) ने अाईअाईटी (अाईएसएम), धनबाद को बिजनेस इन्क्यूबेशन के लिए अनुशंसित होस्ट इंस्टीट्यूट की मंजूरी दे दी है। मंत्रालय ने संस्थान में बिज़नेस इन्क्यूबेशन से संबंधित जरूरी उच्चस्तरीय आधारभूत संसाधनों और इस दिशा में संस्थान द्वारा सतत उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन को आधार माना है। आईआईटी धनबाद से जुड़े चार प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी मिली है।

एमएसएमई ने संस्थान के कंप्यूटर साइंस विभाग के प्राे ताराचंद अमगाेथ के दाे प्रस्तावाें काे मंजूरी दी है। इसमें एक सोलर बेस्ड ऑटोनोमोस ड्रोन और दूसरा आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस सोलर बेस्ड स्ट्रीट लाइटिंग है। वहीं राजन दासगुप्ता के प्रोस्थेटिक रोबोटिक आर्म और पूर्व छात्र नित्यानंद के डिजिटल पंच कार्ड से संबंधित स्टार्टअप की स्वीकृति मिली है। एमएसएमई द्वारा इन सभी प्रस्तावों को आर्थिक सहायता भी मिलेगी।

