प्राथमिकी दर्ज:नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में इलाजरत युवक की मौत, गैरइरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज, भाई के बयान पर सरायढेला थाना में केंद्र संचालक व कर्मियों पर प्राथमिकी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • केंद्र घर के बिल्कुल पास हाेने के बावजूद उन्हें भाई से सिर्फ एक बार ही मिलने दिया गया

नूतनडीह काे-ऑपरेटिव काॅलाेनी स्थित संभावना केयर केंद्र (नशा मुक्ति केंद्र) में इलाजरत नूतनडीह बीसीसीएल टाउनशिप के प्रकाश सिंह की मंगलवार काे संदेहास्पद स्थिति में माैत हाे गई। परिजनाें ने प्रकाश की मौत की वजह केंद्र संचालक व कर्मियाें की पिटाई बताई है। नाजुक हालत में इलाज के लिए दुर्गापुर मिशन हाॅस्पिटल ले जाने के दाैरान रास्ते में प्रकाश ने दम ताेड़ दिया। प्रकाश के भाई विकास सिंह के बयान पर सरायढेला थाना में केंद्र संचालक विकास डाेकानिया व कर्मियाें पर गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। घटना के बाद से केंद्र संचालक सहित अन्य कर्मी फरार हैं। पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि युवक की मौत पिटाई से हुई या सिर के बल पर गिरने से। मृतक के भाई विकास सिंह के अनुसार 2 अक्टूबर काे प्रकाश काे नूतनडीह स्थित संभावना केयर केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया था।

केंद्र घर के बिल्कुल पास हाेने के बावजूद उन्हें भाई से सिर्फ एक बार ही मिलने दिया गया। बुधवार की सुबह 6:30 बजे केंद्र से हाे-हल्ला की अावाल सुनकर परिजन वहां पहंचे, लेकिन उन्हें प्रकाश से मिलने नहीं दिया गया। बाद में प्रकाश काे चाेटे के बाद परिजन केंद्र में घुसे तो देखा प्रकाश के शरीर के कई हिस्साें से खून निकल रहा है। परिजन उसे पहले प्रगति नर्सिंग हाेम ले गए। डाॅक्टराें ने सिटी स्कैन के बाद उसे दुर्गापुर मिशन रेफर कर दिया। दुर्गापुर ले जाने के दौरान कुमारधुबी में उसकी स्थिति बिगड़ गई। प्रकाश काे नर्सिंग हाेम ले जाया गया, वहां डाॅक्टराें ने उसे एसएनएमएमसीएच ले जाने को कहा। एसएनएमएमसीएच लाने पर डाक्टराें ने मृत घाेषित कर दिया। सरायढेला थानेदार किशोर तिर्की ने बताया कि मृतक के भाई की शिकायत पर केंद्र संचालक व कर्मियों पर गैरइरादतन हत्या की केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

