दाे अपराधियाें ने बाइक राेक की वारदात:भूली में फायनांस कंपनी के एजेंट काे गाेली मार कर 80 हजार छीने

धनबाद/भूली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में भर्ती राजा कुमार सिंह।

भूली के आजाद नगर में मंगलवार को अपराधियों ने उज्जीवन फायनांस कंपनी के डेली कलेक्शन एजेंट राजा कुमार सिंह को गोली मार दी और उससे 80 हजार रुपए लूट लिया। आजाद नगर 3 नंबर इमामबाड़ा के पास अमजद खान उर्फ राजा खान के घर से पैसे लेकर जैसे निकलते ही वारदात को अंजाम देकर दोनों अपराधी पैदल ही भाग निकले। राजा के बैग में कलेक्शन के 80 हजार रुपए के अलावा लैपटॉप और कंपनी के कागजात थे।

स्थानीय लाेगाें की मदद से राजा काे असर्फी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। राजा की दाहिनी जांघ में गाेली लगी है। सूचना मिलने पर एएसपी लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर मनाेज स्वर्गियारी, बैंक माेड़ थाना प्रभारी रणधीर कुमार व भूली ओपी प्रभारी संदीप बाघवार माैके पर पहुंचे।

पुलिस काे माैके से गाेली के दाे खाेखे मिले। घटना के बाद से पुलिस जिले के सभी चाैक-चाैराहों पर वाहन जांच में जुट गई। हालांकि पुलिस काे संदेह है कि घटना काे स्थानीय अपराधियाें ने अंजाम दिया है। टेक्निकल सेल की मदद से पुलिस अपराधियाें की तलाश में जुटी है।

अपराधियों ने दाे गाेलियां चलाईं, एक जांघ में लग गई

उज्जीवन फायनांस का कार्यालय सरायढेला में है। कंपनी महिला समूह काे ऋण मुहैया कराने के बाद वसूली करती है। झरिया चाैथाई कुल्ही में रहने वाला राजा कंपनी में कलेक्शन एजेंट का काम करता है। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे आजाद नगर 3 नम्बर इमामबाड़ा के समीप राजा खान उर्फ अमजद खान के घर कलेक्शन लेने पहुंचे था।

कलेक्शन लेने के बाद करीब 11.30 बजे वह जैसे ही अपनी बाइक से निकला 3 नंबर इमामबाड़ा के पास पहुंचा। पैदल आ रहे दो अपराधियों ने पहले उसे रोका एक उससे बैग छीनने लगा। इसी बीच दूसरे ने पैर पर गोली मारी और बैग लेकर भाग निकले।

पांडरपाला में मिला राजा का जला हुआ बैग

शाम काे पुलिस काे सूचना मिली कि पांडरपाला रेलवे लाइन के किनारे बैग और कागजात फेंके हुए हैं। सूचना परपुलिस माैके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस के पहुंचने के पहले किसी ने बैग में आग लगा दी। बैग जलकर पूरी तरह राख हो चुका था। कंपनी के कागजात बिखरे पड़े थे। बैग जलाने वालाें का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

