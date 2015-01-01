पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • In Order To Have A Picnic In Maithon And Panchet, You Will Have To Take Permission From The Administration, We Will Not Be Able To Cook Food, The Entry Of Vehicles From 25 To 1 January Will Also Be Banned.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतिबंध:मैथन व पंचेत में पिकनिक मनाने के लिए प्रशासन से लेनी होगी इजाजत खाना नहीं बना सकेंगे, 25 से 1 जनवरी तक वाहनों के प्रवेश पर भी रोक

धनबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीवीसी के अधिकारियों ने प्रशासनिक अफसरों के साथ बैठक कर लिया निर्णय...
  • पिकनिक को लेकर हुई बैठक में शामिल थे बिहार-बंगाल के पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी

इस साल की विदाई और नए साल का आगमन काे लेकर लाेग उत्साहित हैं। वहीं राज्य सरकार के द्वारा पिकनिक स्पाॅट काे लेकर काेई निर्णय नहीं आने से प्रशासन अभी असमंजस में है। दूसरी तरफ पिकनिक को लेकर डीवीसी प्रबंधन और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें के बीच मंगलवार काे बैठक हुई। बैठक में काेविड-19 काे देखते हुए पिकनिक मनाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन की अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य करने का फैसला लिया गया। मैथन व पंचेत डैम में 25 दिसंबर से लेकर 1 जनवरी तक वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर भी प्रतिबंध रहेगा। चिह्नित जगहाें पर वाहन पार्क कर पैदल ही पिकनिक स्पाॅट पर जाना हाेगा। सैलानियों को पिकनिक को लेकर कुछ अन्य बंदिशों का भी पालन करना होगा। वे डैम परिसर पर खाना नहीं बना सकेंगे। खाना घर से ही लाना होगा। डीजे भी नहीं बजा सकेंगे।

पिकनिक को लेकर हुई बैठक में शामिल थे बिहार-बंगाल के पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी

डीवीसी मैथन परियोजना के प्रशासनिक भवन स्थित सभागार में हुई बैठक में डीवीसी के डीजीएम आरपी सिंह, परियाेजना प्रमुख एसके दत्ता के अलावा सीआईएसएफ के कमांडेंट, सालानपुर व एग्यारकुंड बीडीओ, निरसा एसडीपीओ, मैथन व कल्याणेश्वरी ओपी प्रभारी शामिल थे। डीवीसी के अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि पूरे देश से सैलानी मैथन डैम घूमने एवं पिकनिक मनाने पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे सैलानियों से यहां नहीं आने की अपील है।

पिकनिक स्पाॅटाें पर हाेगी अतिरिक्त जवानाें की तैनाती

जिला के प्रमुख पिकनिक स्पाॅट की सुरक्षा काे लेकर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। मैथन व पंचेत डैम, भटिंडा फाॅल, ताेपचांची झील में संभावित भीड़ के मद्देनजर विशेष रूप से चाैकसी बरती जाएगी। इन पिकनिक स्पाॅटाें पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस के जवानाें की तैनाती जाएगी। इसके अलावा थाना स्तर पर पुलिस की तैनाती की जाएगी। पीसीआर वैन और टाइगर जवानाें काे तैनात किया जाएगा। मैथन, पंचेत व भटिंडा में गाेताखाेराे काे भी तैनात किया जाएगा।

इन पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

  • डैम परिसर में खाना बनाना और डीजी लगा कर गाना बजाना
  • नशा करने और नशे में वाहन चलाना
  • थर्माेकाेल का इस्तेमाल करना
  • सुरक्षा उपकरण व संक्रमण से बचाव का ध्यान रखते हुए नाैका विहार

25 से ड्रंकन एंड ड्राइव अभियान
नववर्ष आगमन की खुशी मेें शराब पीकर वाहनाें चलाने वालाें पर भी नकेल कसने की तैयारी है। 25 दिसंबर के बाद से 3 जनवरी तक पुलिस ड्रंक एंड ड्राइव का अभियान चलाएगी। शाम 5 से रात 9 बजे तक अभियान चलेगा। नशे पर पकड़े जाने पर लाइसेंस सस्पेंड होगा। जुर्माने के अलावा हवालात में भी जाना पड़ सकता है।

पिकनिक स्पॉटों पर रहेगी सुरक्षा

पिकनिक स्पाॅटों की सुरक्षा काे लेकर तैयारी की जा रही है। काेविड 19 संक्रमण काे देखते हुए सारे कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। महत्वपूर्ण पिकनिक स्पाॅटाें पर अतिरिक्त बलाें की तैनाती की जाएगी। नशे में वाहन चलाने वालाें के खिलाफ भी अभियान चलेगा।
असीम विक्रांत मिंज, एसएसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें