  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  In PG Admission, Vinoba Bhave Will Also Be Considered As A Passout To The University, The BBMKU Administration Said Will Be Included In The Next Eligibility List

गड़बड़ी का मामला:पीजी एडमिशन में विनोबा भावे विवि के पासआउट भी माने जाएंगे इनसाइडर, बीबीएमकेयू प्रशासन ने कहा- अगली पात्रता सूची में शामिल किया जाएगा

धनबाद28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सूची में और भी कई तरह की गड़बड़ियां सामने आई थीं
  • जांच के बाद सुधार कर लेने का आश्वासन भी विवि प्रशासन की ओर से दिया गया

बिनोद बिहारी महतो कोयलांचल विवि ने विभावि से स्नातक सत्र 2015-18 में पास करनेवाले छात्र-छात्राओं को पीजी नामांकन में इनसाइडर मानने पर मंगलवार काे सहमति जता दी। ऐसे स्टूडेंट के नाम नामांकन की दूसरी सूची में शामिल करने का भराेसा दिलाया। यानी अब उन्हें मेरिट के मुताबिक बीबीएमकेयू के छात्रों के लिए आरक्षित 85% सीटाें पर ही नामांकन का माैका मिलेगा। पहले ऐसे छात्राें काे आउटसाइडर करार देकर सूची से उनके नाम छांट दिए गए थे। इसका तमाम छात्र संगठनाें ने विराेध किया था। सूची में और भी कई तरह की गड़बड़ियां सामने आई थीं। जांच के बाद सुधार कर लेने का आश्वासन भी विवि प्रशासन की ओर से दिया गया।

एसएसएलएनटी काॅलेज की चयन सूची में होगा संशोधन

विवि प्रशासन की ओर से एसएसएलएनटी महिला काॅलेज में पीजी डिपार्टमेंट में नामांकन के लिए जारी मेधा सूची में सं‌शोधन किया जाएगा। एडमिशन सेल की चेयरमैन डाॅ नमिता गुप्ता ने बताया कि काॅलेज में छात्राओं को दिया गया 3 प्रतिशत का वेटेज हटा कर दुबारा लिस्ट जारी होगी। काॅमर्स को छोड़ शेष विषयों की मेरिट लिस्ट में कोई खास परिवर्तन नहीं होगा। ऐसे में वर्तमान में चयनित छात्रों का सर्टिफिकेट वेरीफिकेशन जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सूची में एक ही नाम एक से अधिक बार है। एक सामान इंफोर्मेशन वाले एक से अधिक सामान नामों को हटाया जाएगा।

चयनित छात्रों को सीएलसी जमा करने के लिए 16 तक मौका

विवि एडमिशन सेल की ओर से पीजी नामांकन के लिए चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को सीएलसी जमा करने के लिए 16 जनवरी तक का मौका दिया है। दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि छात्र-छात्राएं वर्तमान में अपना सर्टिफिकेट वेरीफिकेशन करवा कर नामांकन ले सकते है। हालांकि सीएलसी के लिए उन्हें अंडरटेकिंग देना होगा।

विभावि से सत्र 2015-18 में पास करनेवाले धनबाद व बोकारो के काॅलेजाें के स्टूडेंट काे इनसाइडर मानते हुए पीजी नामांकन की दूसरी सूची तैयार की जाएगी। सूची की अन्य गलतियों को भी ठीक किया जाएगा।
डाॅ एके श्रीवास्तव, कुलपति, बीबीएमकेयू

