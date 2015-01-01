पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • In The Blazer Scam, The Supplier Received A Clean Chit On The Chargesheet Assistant Registrar, Payment Of 22.37 Lakhs From IITs By Supplying Blazers Made Of Substandard Clothes

क्लीनचिट:ब्लेजर घोटाले में सप्लायर पर चार्जशीट असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार को मिली क्लीनचिट, घटिया कपड़ों से बने ब्लेजरों की सप्लाई कर आईआईटी से लिया 22.37 लाख का भुगतान

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • घटिया कपड़ों से बने ब्लेजरों की सप्लाई कर आईआईटी से लिया 22.37 लाख का भुगतान

आईआईटी आईएसएम के छात्रों के लिए ब्लेजर की खरीदारी में फर्जीवाड़ा के मामले में सीबीआई ने मंगलवार को विशेष न्यायाधीश अरविंद कुमार पांडेय की अदालत में धनबाद की सप्लायर कंपनी मेसर्स ललिता होजियरी लाइफस्टाइल प्रा. लि. और उसके डायरेक्टर रवींद्र कुमार सिंह के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर कर दी। वहीं सीबीआई ने फर्जीवाड़ा में नामजद आईआईटी आईएसएम के तत्कालीन असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार (परचेज एंड स्टोर) अशोक कुमार गुप्ता और रांची की कंपनी मेसर्स अमित इंटरप्राइजेज के प्रोपराइटर अमित कुमार जैन को साक्ष्य की कमी का हवाला देते हुए क्लीनचिट दे दी।

सीबीआई ने 26 दिसंबर 2018 को प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ब्लेजर घोटाले का भंडाफोड़ किया था। सीबीआई की प्राथमिकी के अनुसार, छात्रों के लिए ब्लेजर खरीदने में वर्कऑर्डर की शर्तों की अवहेलना की गई। मैसूर की जिस प्रतिष्ठित रीड एंड टेलर इंडिया लिमिटेड नामक कंपनी से ब्लेजर के लिए कपड़ों की खरीदारी होनी थी, उसके बजाय घटिया कपड़े की खरीदारी कर उसे रीड एंड टेलर का बताया गया। इसके लिए रांची के एक सप्लायर फर्म को रीड एंड टेलर का झारखंड में होलसेल डीलर बता जाली प्रमाणपत्र बना ललिता होजियरी ने ब्लेजर की आपूर्ति कर दी। इस मामले में आईएसएम के तत्कालीन असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार अशोक कुमार गुप्ता की भूमिका संदिग्ध बताई गई थी। सीबीआई ने दोनों फर्मों और असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार की मिलीभगत से आईआईटी आईएसएम से 22.37 लाख का भुगतान लेने को प्राथमिकी का आधार बनाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें