पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Inspected Incline And Washery Under Construction, Increase Coal Production To Reduce Imports; Prepare New Washery Soon AK Jain

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:निर्माणाधीन इनक्लाइन व वाशरी का जायजा लिया, आयात कम करने के लिए काेयला उत्पादन बढ़ाएं; नई वाशरी जल्द तैयार करें- एके जैन

पुटकीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेयला सचिव व चेयरमैन ने मुनीडीह के निर्माणाधीन इनक्लाइन व वाशरी का जायजा लिया

केंद्र सरकार के काेयला सचिव अनिल कुमार जैन और काेल इंडिया के चेयरमैन प्रमाेद अग्रवाल ने शुक्रवार काे बीसीसीएल के मुनीडीह क्षेत्र में भूमिगत खदान के नए बन रहे इनक्लाइन का जायजा लिया। अधिकारियों से कहा कि काेयले का उत्पादन बढ़ाकर विदेशों से आयात को कम करना है। इससे विदेशी मुद्रा की बचत हाेगी। उन्हाेंने साथ ही पहले से संचालित वाशरी का भी जायजा लिया और उसकी क्षमता बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया। उन्हें बताया गया कि एक नई वाशरी भी बनाई जानी है। सचिव ने उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी हासिल की।

इस दाैरान मीडिया से कहा कि देश के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में हर साल हजाराें टन काेयले का आयात किया जाता है। वहीं, मुनीडीह जैसे देश में कई बेहतरीन काेयला पट्टियां हैं, जहां उत्पादन बढ़ा सकते हैं। उन्हाेंने इस बात पर खुशी जताई कि मुनीडीह में नई खदान 15 नंबर सिम काे शुरू किया जा रहा है। काेल इंडिया के चेयरमैन प्रमाेद अग्रवाल ने कहा कि बीसीसीएल खोई हुई प्रष्ठा साल 2021 में फिर हासिल करेगी। मजदूरों के वेतन भुगतान में हाे रही देरी की स्थिति में सुधार होगा। दाैर में बीसीसीएल के सीएमडी गोपाल सिंह भी शामिल थे।

मोनो रेल से इनक्लाइन में 100 मीटर तक गए सचिव, उत्पादन की प्रकिया समझी

कोयला सचिव और काेल इंडिया के चेयरमैन मुनीडीह खदान में मोनो रेल से 100 मीटर तक गए। इस दाैरान क्षेत्रीय महाप्रबंधक जेएस महापात्रा ने निर्माणाधीन इनक्लाइन की प्रक्रिया और उसकी उत्पादन क्षमता के बारे मेें बताया। यह भी बताया कि वाशरी के लिए फिर से टेंडर निकाला जा रहा है। माैके पर काेयला मंत्रालय के पीयूष कुमार, एनके सिंह, बीसीसीएल के डीटी राकेश कुमार, चंचल गोस्वामी, सीवीओ मनीष कुमार, डीपी पीवीकेआर मल्लिकार्जुन राव, आरआर कर्ण, ए मुस्तफी, सुरेंद्र भूषण, प्रमोद कुमार, इनक्लाइन के निर्माण से जुड़ी इंदु कंपनी के सुब्रह्मण्यम रेड्डी, आरके शर्मा आदि भी माैजूद थे।

कोयला सचिव और काेल इंडिया के चेयरमैन मुनीडीह खदान में मोनो रेल से 100 मीटर तक गए। इस दाैरान क्षेत्रीय महाप्रबंधक जेएस महापात्रा ने निर्माणाधीन इनक्लाइन की प्रक्रिया और उसकी उत्पादन क्षमता के बारे मेें बताया। यह भी बताया कि वाशरी के लिए फिर से टेंडर निकाला जा रहा है। माैके पर काेयला मंत्रालय के पीयूष कुमार, एनके सिंह, बीसीसीएल के डीटी राकेश कुमार, चंचल गोस्वामी, सीवीओ मनीष कुमार, डीपी पीवीकेआर मल्लिकार्जुन राव, आरआर कर्ण, ए मुस्तफी, सुरेंद्र भूषण, प्रमोद कुमार, इनक्लाइन के निर्माण से जुड़ी इंदु कंपनी के सुब्रह्मण्यम रेड्डी, आरके शर्मा आदि भी माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser