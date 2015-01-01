पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष:जगत रक्षिका मां जगद्धात्री की पूजा आज, अक्षय नवमी पर भक्त करेंगे पूजा-अर्चना

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • हीरापुर जगद्धात्री क्लब व रामकृष्ण मिशन में प्रतिमाएं हाेंगी स्थापित

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष के नवमी के दिन साेमवार को जगत की रक्षिका देवी जगद्धात्री की पूजा शहर में धूमधाम से हाेगी। हीरापुर स्थित जगद्धात्री क्लब व रामकृष्ण मिशन में प्रतिमा स्थापित कर लोग मां दुर्गा के रूप जगद्धात्री की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। बंगाली समाज के लोग घर-घर में शक्ति स्वरूप जगद्धात्री की पूजा पूरे विधि-विधान से करते हैं। मां को भोग लगाकर श्रद्धापूर्वक पुष्पांजलि दी जाती है। जगद्धात्री मां दुर्गा का एक रूप हैं। पंडितों के अनुसार पौराणिक कथाओं में देवी जगद्धात्री के पूजन का उल्लेख है।

कहा गया है कि महिषासुर पर विजय पाने के बाद देवताओं में अहंकार भर गया। उन्हें लगा कि मां दुर्गा उनके प्रदान किए हुए शस्त्रों की वजह से ही महिषासुर का वध कर पाई हैं। तब यक्ष ने देवताओं को सबक सिखाया और ये अहसास दिलाया कि एक महान शक्ति सबकी रक्षा कर सकती हैं। उस शक्ति को जगद्धात्री कहा गया।

महिलाएं आंवला पेड़ की पूजा कर मांगेंगी आशीर्वाद

इधर, कार्तिक शुल्क पक्ष की नवमी पर साेमवार को अक्षय नवमी भी मनाई जाएगी। अक्षय नवमी पर महिलाएं आंवला पेड़ की पूजा करेंगी। बैंक मोड़ स्थित रामकृष्ण विवेकानंद सोसाइटी परिसर के अलावा कतरास, झरिया आदि जगहों पर महिलाएं आंवला पेड़ की पूजा कर अपने परिवार के सुख समृद्धि की कामना करेंगी।

मान्यता है कि अक्षय नवमी पर आंवला पेड़ के चारों ओर मौली धागा बांधने, पेड़ पर रोड़ी व सिंदूर लगाने तथा कसैली, पान पत्ता आदि चढ़ाने से हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है। पूजन के बाद पुजारी को भुआ दान कर महिलाएं आंवला पेड़ के नीचे प्रसाद ग्रहण करती हैं।

