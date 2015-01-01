पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:31 तक 1.25 लाख उपभोक्ताओं के घराें व प्रतिष्ठानों में मीटर लगाएगा जेबीवीएनएल, जनवरी में मीटर नहीं लगाने वालाें की काट दी जाएगी बिजली

फाइल फोटो
  • जनवरी माह से मीटर रीडिंग पर निकलेगा बिजली बिल
  • बिना मीटर 1.25 लाख उपभोक्ता जला रहे बिजली

31 दिसंबर तक जेबीवीएनएल 1.25 लाख कंज्यूमर के घराें व प्रतिष्ठानाें में मीटर लगाने का काम करेगा। उपभाेक्ता खुद बाजार से मीटर खरीद कर लगवा सकते हैं या फिर विभाग की ओर से प्राप्त मीटर लगवा सकते हैं। 31 दिसंबर तक मीटर नहीं लगाने वाले लाेगाें का बिजली कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा। जनवरी महीने से मीटर रीडिंग के अनुसार ही बिलिंग करने का निर्देश जेबीवीएनएल की ओर से जारी किया गया है।

जेबीवीएनएल के सीएमडी अविनाश कुमार ने कड़ाई से इस योजना काे लागू करने का निर्देश सभी एरिया बाेर्ड के जीएम काे दिया है। याेजना के तहत 31 दिसंबर तक मीटर नहीं लगाने वाले कंज्यूमर्स काे नए साल के जनवरी महीने से बिजली का बिल नहीं दिया जाएगा। अनमीटर्ड कंज्यूमर्स काे मीटर लगाने संबंधित नाेटिस भेजने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

जनवरी माह से मीटर रीडिंग पर निकलेगा बिजली बिल

जनवरी महीने से मीटर रीडिंग पर ही बिजली का बिल निकलेगा। मीटर के यूनिट रीडिंग पर ही लाेगाें काे बिजली बिल दिया जाएगा। बिजली की खपत के एवज में अनमीटर्ड कंज्यूमर से लिया जाने वाला फिक्स चार्ज शुल्क पूरी तरह समाप्त कर दिया जाएगा। अबतक अनमीटर्ड कंज्यूमर से जेबीवीएनएल हर महीने 220 रुपए वसूल करता है। ज्यादातर अनमीटर्ड कंज्यूमर ग्रामीण इलाकाें में रहने वाले हैं।

बिना मीटर 1.25 लाख उपभोक्ता जला रहे बिजली

धनबाद जिला में बिना मीटर बिजली जलाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 1.25 लाख है। जेबीवीएनएल ने पहले भी बिना मीटर वाले उपभोक्ताओं से मीटर लगाने का आग्रह किया था। पर इन उपभोक्ताओं ने अब तक मीटर नहीं लगाए।

जनवरी से सभी की बिलिंग मीटर यूनिट रीडिंग से ही होगी- महाप्रबंधक

सभी काे मीटर लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। नियामक आयाेग के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जनवरी महीने से सभी की बिलिंग मीटर यूनिट रीडिंग के अनुसार हाेनी है। बगैर मीटर बिजली का इस्तेमाल करने वालाें की बिजली काट दी जाएगी।

अजीत कुमार, जीएम, जेबीवीएनएल, धनबाद

