पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झारखंड:गोड्‌डा कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर के बेटे की भागलपुर में मौत, परिजनों ने भागलपुर के बिहपुर पुलिस पर पीटकर हत्या का लगाया आरोप

गोड्डा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेटी और पत्नी के साथ आशुतोष पाठक की फाइल फोटो। गोड्‌डा विधायक अमित कुमार मंडल, महगामा विधायक दीपिका पाण्डेय, पूर्व विधायक प्रशांत मंडल आदि नेताओं ने आशुतोष पाठक के साथ मारपीट करने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों पर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने की मांग बिहार डीजीपी से की है।
  • गोड्‌डा विधायक अमित मंडल, महगामा विधायक दीपिका पाण्डेय पूर्व विधायक प्रशांत मंडल सहित कई नेताओं ने दोषी पुलिसकर्मी पर कार्रवाई की मांग की
  • गोड्‌डा के शिवपुर मुहल्ले में रहता था मृतक आशुतोष पाठक, पेशे से इंजीनियर दुर्गा पूजा में अपना पैतृक गांव मड़वा गया था, नोकझोंक के बाद पिटाई का आरोप

गोड्‌डा कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर अजय पाठक के इंजीनियर बेटे आशुतोष पाठक की मौत पुलिस की पिटाई के कारण होने का आरोप उसके परिजनों ने लगाया है। आशुतोष पाठक की मौत भागलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में रविवार को हो गयी। अजय पाठक के भाई सुरेश पाठक का कहना है कि मेरा भाई दुर्गापूजा की अष्टमी के प्रतिमा का दर्शन करके अपने परिवार के साथ अपना पैतृक घर बिहपुर थाना के मड़वा गांव लौट रहा था। इसी क्रम में एक बैरियर पर कुछ बातों को लेकर पुलिस तथा मेरे भाई के बीच नोकझोंक हो गई।

इसके बाद बिहपुर की पुलिस ने पत्नी तथा दूधमुंहे बच्ची के सामने ही पिटाई करना शुरू कर दिया। मेरी भाभी पुलिस से अपने पति को छोड़ने के लिए गिड़गिड़ाती रही। पुलिस वालों का पिटाई से जब मन नहीं भरा तो उसे बैरियर से थाना ले जाकर दोबारा बेरहमी से पिटाई की। स्थिति खराब होने पर इलाज के लिए भागलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाया गया, जहां मेरे भाई आशुतोष ने दम तोड़ दिया।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान गोड्डा आया था आशुतोष
आशुतोष पाठक बचपन से गोड्‌डा के ही शिवपुर मुहल्ले में रहता था। यही से रखकर इसने पढ़ाई की थी। लोग प्यार से अप्पू के नाम से भी जानते थे। पढ़ाई के साथ वह गोड्‌डा का अच्छा क्रिकेटर भी था। इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करने के बाद वह बंगलुरू में नौकरी कर रहा था। लॉकडाउन के दौरान आशुतोष गोड्‌डा आया था। दुर्गापूजा में वह अपना पैतृक गांव भागलपुर जिले के मड़वा गांव गया हुआ था।

मृतक आशुतोष पाठक की फाइल फोटो।
मृतक आशुतोष पाठक की फाइल फोटो।

कई नेताओं ने की कार्रवाई की मांग
गोड्‌डा विधायक अमित कुमार मंडल, महगामा विधायक दीपिका पाण्डेय, पूर्व विधायक प्रशांत मंडल आदि नेतआों ने आशुतोष पाठक के साथ मारपीट करने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों पर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने की मांग बिहार डीजीपी से की है। पूर्व विधायक प्रशांत मंडल का कहना है कि प्रोफेसर अजय पाठक मेरा मित्र था। उसका लड़का भी काफी सज्जन तथा सुशील था। ऐसे बेकसूर लोगों पर पुलिस लाठी बरसाती है और किसी का घर उजाड़ देती है। ऐसे पुलिसकर्मी पर तुरंत कार्रवाई होनी ही चाहिए।

युवाओं में आक्रोश
आशुतोष पाठक की मौत के बाद गोड्‌डा के युवाओं में काफी आक्रोश है। युवा लाल बहादुर, मालिक कुमार, सुरज कुमार सहित गोड्‌डा के तमाम क्रिकेट प्रेमियों ने दोषी पुलिस कर्मी को फांसी देने की मांग की है। इनका कहना है कि इस मामले को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलाकर दोषियों को तुरंत सजा दी जाय। इन युवाओं का कहना है कि आशुतोष पाठक की मौत से उसकी पत्नी और दुधमुंही बच्ची अनाथ हो गई। जब रक्षक ही भक्षक बन जाय तो ऐसे राज्य को भगवान की बचा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें