धनबाद की घटना:अज्ञात अपराधियों ने युवक को मारी गोली, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत; घटना के कारणों की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

धनबाद21 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे बरोरा थाना प्रभारी विनोद कुमार शर्मा मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गए हैं।
  • बरोरा थाना क्षेत्र के मुराईडीह की घटना, आसपास के लोगों से जानकारी जुटा रही पुलिस

बरोरा थाना क्षेत्र के मुराईडीह स्थित बीसीसीएल क्वार्टर में रहने वाले एक युवक की अज्ञात अपराधियों ने गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद युवक को इलाज के लिए कतरास स्थित एक निजी नर्सिंग होम ले जाया गया। यहां से युवक को पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया। यहां युवक की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने घायल को दुर्गापुर स्थित मिशन अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। उधर, घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस स्थानीय लोगों से जानकारी जुटा रही है। फिलहाल, हत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

मृतक की पहचान 25 साल के शुभम रवानी के रूप में हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि शुभम मुराईडीह स्थित अपने नाना के बीसीसीएल क्वार्टर में अकेले रहता था जबकि उसका अपना घर बरोरा थाना क्षेत्र के हरना बस्ती में है। सुबह छह बजे घर के बाहर उसे अज्ञात अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी। बताया जा रहा है कि गोली युवक के पेट में लगी थी। वहीं, घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उसे कतरास के निजी नर्सिंग होम ले जाया गया था।

मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस
घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे बरोरा थाना प्रभारी विनोद कुमार शर्मा मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गए हैं। फिलहाल, पुलिस कुछ स्थानीय लोगों और शुभम के दोस्तों से जानकारी जुटाने का प्रयास कर रही है। फिलहाल, हत्या को क्यों और किसने अंजाम दिया, इसकी जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है।

