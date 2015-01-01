पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीलामी:व्यावसायिक कोयला खनन नीलामी से झारखंड को मिलेंगे सालाना 2,690 करोड़ रुपये- कोयला मंत्री

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • नीलामी में लगभग 65% प्रतिभागी रियल एस्टेट, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, फार्मा जैसे ‘गैर-अंतिम उपयोग’ वाले क्षेत्रों से थे

केंद्रीय कोयला मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कहा है कि व्यावसायिक कोयला खनन नीलामी से राज्यों को 6,656 करोड़ रुपए का वार्षिक राजस्व प्राप्त हाेगा। जोशी काेल ब्लाॅकाें की नीलामी की बोली प्रक्रिया समाप्त हाेने के बाद पत्रकाराें से बातचीत कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि 19 खदानों की सफलता पूर्वक नीलामी कर ली गई है। नीलामी से झारखंड को सबसे अधिक 2,690 करोड़ रुपए का सालाना राजस्व मिलेगा, जबकि मध्य प्रदेश को 1,724 करोड़, ओडिशा को 1,059 करोड़, छत्तीसगढ़ को 863 करोड़ और महाराष्ट्र को 321 करोड़ रुपए का वार्षिक राजस्व मिलेगा।

जोशी ने कहा कि नीलामी में लगभग 65% प्रतिभागी रियल एस्टेट, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, फार्मा जैसे ‘गैर-अंतिम उपयोग’ वाले क्षेत्रों से थे। नीलाम की गईं 19 खदानों में से 11 ओपनकास्ट, 05 अंडरग्राउंड और शेष 03 अंडरग्राउंड तथा ओपन कास्ट मिश्रित खदानें हैं। इन खदानों की सालाना अधिकतम उत्पादन क्षमता (पीआरसी) 51 मिलियन टन आंकी गई है।

