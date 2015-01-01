पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनहरा अवसर:उत्सव से जुड़कर करें त्याेहारों की खरीदारी और जीतें सोना-चांदी समेत ढेर सारे आकर्षक इनाम, 30 नवंबर तक उठाएं दोहरा फायदा

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
17 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुए दैनिक भास्कर के द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस का रंग खूब जम रहा है। 30 नवंबर तक चलने वाले इस उत्सव में उपहाराें की बरसात भी शुरू हाे चुकी है। उत्सव में शामिल प्रतिष्ठानाें से त्याेहार की खरीदारी कर ग्राहक साेना-चांदी सहित ढेराें उपहार जीत सकते हैं। उपहारों के साथ उन प्रतिष्ठानाें से खरीदारी पर ग्राहक आकर्षक ऑफरों का लाभ भी उठा सकते हैं। मतलब पूजा उत्सव के साथ त्याेहार की खरीदारी पर ग्राहक दाेहरा लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

श्रीपुरम में फ्लैट खरीदने पर उपहार में पाएं डायमंड रिंग
लग्जरियस फ्लैट की लोकप्रियता तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही है। इसी सोच के साथ, ऐसा ही आशियाना “श्रीपुरम” बनकर लगभग तैयार है। यह मई तक ग्राहकों को हैंडओवर कर दिया जाएगा। मेन रोड पर स्थित श्रीपुरम में स्विमिंग पूल, जिम क्लब हाउस, किड्स प्ले एरिया, मल्टीपर्पज हॉल व 10 हजार स्क्वायर फीट गार्डन जैसी कई अन्य सुविधाएं हैं, जो इस रेजिडेंशियल एरिया को बहुत ही खास बनाता है। 110 फ्लैट की इस प्रॉपर्टी में दीवाली के पहले कोई भी फ्लैट लेने पर डायमंड रिंग उपहार में दिया जा रहा है।

स्वर्ण गंगा ज्वेलर्स में दस ग्राम साेने पर ‌4005 की छूट
बैंक माेड़ स्थित स्वर्ण गंगा ज्वेलर्स ने त्याेहार पर धमाकेदार ऑफर पेश किया है। संचालक पूरण चंद्र रस्ताेगी ने बताया कि प्रतिष्ठान में 10 ग्राम साेने के गहनाें की खरीदारी पर 4005 रुपए की छूट दी जा रही है। चांदी के आभूषण पर मेकिंग चार्ज पर 100 प्रतिशत छूट दी जा रही है। बताया कि साेने के बढ़ते भाव काे ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रतिष्ठान में लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी के ढेराें रेंज उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। चांदी के एक्सक्लूसिव जेवर, जैसे जाेधा-अकबर पायल, कमरधनी पंजा के बेहतरीन डिजाइन मंगाए गए हैं। पहली बार हाॅलमार्क चांदी के बरतन भी मंगाए गए हैं। डायरेक्टर अभिषेक रस्ताेगी ने बताया कि ऑफर एडवांस बुकिंग पर भी हैं। ऑफर 14 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

