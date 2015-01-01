पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:काेयलाकर्मियाें काे पीएफ पर मिलेगा 8.5% ब्याज

धनबाद6 मिनट पहले
  • सीएमपीएफओ ट्रस्टी बाेर्ड की बैठक में लगी मुहर, मंजूरी के लिए वित्त विभाग काे भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव
  • 14 के बजाय एक बैंक रखने का प्रस्ताव बाेर्ड ने किया खारिज

काेयलाकर्मियाें काे काेल माइंस प्राेविडेंट फंड (सीएमपीएफ) में जमा उनकी राशि पर वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 और 20-21 में 8.5 फीसदी की दर से ब्याज मिलेगा। सीएमपीएफ ट्रस्टी बाेर्ड की गुरुवार काे रांची में हुई बैठक में इस प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लगा दी गई। अब इसे मंजूरी के लिए काेयला मंत्रालय के जरिए वित्त विभाग काे भेजा जाएगा। वहां से स्वीकृति मिलते ही इसे लागू कर दिया जाएगा।

वहीं, सीएमपीएफ में एक बैंकर रखने के प्रस्ताव काे ट्रस्टी बाेर्ड ने खारिज कर दिया। एचएमएस के सदस्य राकेश कुमार समेत बीएमएस, सीटू और एटक के सदस्याें ने प्रस्ताव का विराेध करते हुए कहा कि एक बैंक हाेने से पेंशनराें काे परेशानी हाेगी। यह व्यावहारिक नहीं है।

सीएमपीएफओ ने 14 बैंकाें के बजाय एकमात्र बैंक एसबीआई काे बैंकर रखने का प्रस्ताव बाेर्ड की बैठक में रखा था, जिसे विराेध काे देखते हुए वापस ले लिया गया। लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने की प्रक्रिया काे बैंकाे से मिलकर आसान बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

पेंशन से संबंधित लंबित मामलाें का मार्च तक कर लें निबटारा : कोयला सचिव

वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग से हुई बैठक में ट्रस्टी बाेर्ड के चेयरमैन काेयला सचिव अनिल कुमार जैन ने पेंशनराें के लंबित मामलाें का मार्च 2021 तक निबटारा करने का आदेश दिया। इसके लिए निगरानी सेल बनाने का भी आदेश दिया। वहीं, सीएमपीएफओ के आयुक्त अनिमेष भाारती ने बताया कि वर्षों पुराने सीएमपीएफ एक्ट में बदलाव करने के प्रस्ताव काे बैठक में मंजूरी प्रदान की गई। इसके लिए एक कमेटी गठित की जाएगी, जाे संशाेधन से संबंधित प्रस्ताव तैयार करेगी। ये संशाेधन कार्य संस्कृति में सुधार और पारदर्शिता लाने में मददगार हाेंगे।

काेयले पर प्रतिटन 10 रुपए का अंशदान देगी काेल इंडिया
पेंशन फंड की मजबूती के लिए काेल इंडिया ने काेयले पर प्रतिटन 10 रुपए का स्वेच्छिक अंशदान देने की स्वीकृति दे दी है। बाेर्ड की बैठक में सिंगरैनी, टाटा, इस्काे आदि कंपनियाें से भी अंशदान देने का प्रस्ताव पारित कराने काे कहा गया। इस अंशदान से पेंशन फंड में हर साल 600 कराेड़ आएंगे।

आईआईटी आईएसएम से तैयार कराया जाएगा पाेर्टल
सीएमपीएफ के लिए आईआईटी आईएसएम से पाेर्टल तैयार कराने के प्रस्ताव काे भी बाेर्ड ने मंजूरी दे दी। इस पाेर्टल के जरिए पेंशन, पीएफ एडवांस समेत सभी तरह की जानकारियां ऑनलाइन मिल सकेंगी। सीएमपीएफओ के आयुक्त अनिमेष भारती ने कहा कि पेंशन भुगतान काे ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया है। पाेर्टल से इसे प्रभावी बनाने में मदद मिलेगी।

